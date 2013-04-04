Economical, Non Corrosive and Acoustic Masonry Wall Ties from NovaPlas
Last Updated on 04 Apr 2013
Overview
These simple, inexpensive polymer brick ties have been designed with improved strength, durability, safer handling and significant cost savings compared to stainless steel ties.
NI-TIES™ provide even further reduction of noise and vibration transference between masonry bricks and masonry blocks, thanks to its acoustic qualities.With acoustic properties greater than metal ties, the Ni Tie Acoustic Cavity Tie substantially reduces air and structure borne noises whilst also reducing vibration in masonry walls.
Ensure that your brickwork stands the test of time
- Use near marine, sea or industrial zone areas as these galvanised masonry ties do not corrode
- Safe and quick to use due to rounded edges and lightweight design
- Reduce accidents during brickwork and blockwork
- Improve the building construction of masonry walls
- Ideal for areas subject to intense natural conditions
- Eliminate the problem of electrolysis in steel frame construction
- Heavy duty cavity (red)
- Medium duty cavity (white)
- Medium duty veneer (white)
- Light duty stubbie (white)
- Medium duty acoustic cavity