Economical, Non Corrosive and Acoustic Masonry Wall Ties from NovaPlas

These simple, inexpensive polymer brick ties have been designed with improved strength, durability, safer handling and significant cost savings compared to stainless steel ties.

NI-TIES™ provide even further reduction of noise and vibration transference between masonry bricks and masonry blocks, thanks to its acoustic qualities.With acoustic properties greater than metal ties, the Ni Tie Acoustic Cavity Tie substantially reduces air and structure borne noises whilst also reducing vibration in masonry walls.

Ensure that your brickwork stands the test of time

Use near marine, sea or industrial zone areas as these galvanised masonry ties do not corrode

Safe and quick to use due to rounded edges and lightweight design

Reduce accidents during brickwork and blockwork

Improve the building construction of masonry walls

Ideal for areas subject to intense natural conditions

Eliminate the problem of electrolysis in steel frame construction

Colours and Finishes

Heavy duty cavity (red)

Medium duty cavity (white)

Medium duty veneer (white)

Light duty stubbie (white)

Medium duty acoustic cavity

Available in a range of sizes and forms to suit most applications, NI-TIES™ Masonry Wall Ties and Cavity Wall Ties comply with existing fire ratings for low and medium density housing.