Novaplas Pty Ltd
Medium Duty Acoustic Cavity
Medium Duty Acoustic Cavity

Economical, Non Corrosive and Acoustic Masonry Wall Ties from NovaPlas

Last Updated on 04 Apr 2013

These simple, inexpensive polymer brick ties have been designed with improved strength, durability, safer handling and significant cost savings.

Overview
Description

These simple, inexpensive polymer brick ties have been designed with improved strength, durability, safer handling and significant cost savings compared to stainless steel ties.

NI-TIES™ provide even further reduction of noise and vibration transference between masonry bricks and masonry blocks, thanks to its acoustic qualities.With acoustic properties greater than metal ties, the Ni Tie Acoustic Cavity Tie substantially reduces air and structure borne noises whilst also reducing vibration in masonry walls.

Ensure that your brickwork stands the test of time

  • Use near marine, sea or industrial zone areas as these galvanised masonry ties do not corrode
  • Safe and quick to use due to rounded edges and lightweight design
  • Reduce accidents during brickwork and blockwork
  • Improve the building construction of masonry walls
  • Ideal for areas subject to intense natural conditions
  • Eliminate the problem of electrolysis in steel frame construction
Colours and Finishes
  • Heavy duty cavity (red)
  • Medium duty cavity (white)
  • Medium duty veneer (white)
  • Light duty stubbie (white)
  • Medium duty acoustic cavity
Available in a range of sizes and forms to suit most applications, NI-TIES™ Masonry Wall Ties and Cavity Wall Ties comply with existing fire ratings for low and medium density housing.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
NI-TIES help your brickwork stand the test of time

3.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

17 Catalano Road

08 6250 3000
