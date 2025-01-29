Econoboard Insulation – the perfect floor insulation

Economical, easy-to-use insulation boards and accessories that improve installation efficiency and life of your underfloor heating. We often overlook the importance of insulated our floors, as heat travels evenly in all direction it is important to insulate the floor below your floor heating to reduce heat loss and improve efficiency. Using the correct insulation is vital for efficient electric underfloor heating as it minimises downward heat loss into the substrate and reduces running costs by as much as 50%.

Econoboard Uncoated is a lightweight, moisture-proof insulation for use on concrete substrates with tile adhesive and underfloor heating that dramatically improves electric underfloor heating efficiency. Econoboard Coated is the perfect, stable substrate for tile adhesive and underfloor heating. Econoboard coated can also be used as a building panel in wet room construction. We also carry rigid Econosoft insulation for floating floors and Econosoft acoustic overlay