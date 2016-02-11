Eco-friendly paints and coatings with GECA
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2016
Overview
When choosing paint, there are a lot of important factors to take into account aside from just colour. GECA certified paint and coating products have been assessed and approved to their standards of meeting environmental, human health and ethical impact criteria.
GECA certification removes doubt and confusion and makes identifying environmentally and socially preferable products easier.
GECA’s Paints and Coatings standard includes criteria that address:
- Fitness for purpose
- Volatile organic compound (VOC) content
- The use of energy intensive ingredients
- Ozone depleting substances
- The use of toxic ingredients
- Heavy metals, like cobalt or chromium
- Packaging
Products covered by the GECA standard include general interior and exterior architectural paints, other water based coatings, and student or artists’ paints. Products certified under GECA’s Paints and Coatings standard also contribute towards achieving credit points for projects being certified under the Green Building Council of Australia’s Green Star ratings scheme.