Eco-friendly paints and coatings with GECA

When choosing paint, there are a lot of important factors to take into account aside from just colour. GECA certified paint and coating products have been assessed and approved to their standards of meeting environmental, human health and ethical impact criteria.

GECA certification removes doubt and confusion and makes identifying environmentally and socially preferable products easier.

GECA’s Paints and Coatings standard includes criteria that address:

Fitness for purpose

Volatile organic compound (VOC) content

The use of energy intensive ingredients

Ozone depleting substances

The use of toxic ingredients

Heavy metals, like cobalt or chromium

Packaging

Products covered by the GECA standard include general interior and exterior architectural paints, other water based coatings, and student or artists’ paints. Products certified under GECA’s Paints and Coatings standard also contribute towards achieving credit points for projects being certified under the Green Building Council of Australia’s Green Star ratings scheme.