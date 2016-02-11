Eco-friendly furniture with GECA

Furniture is an essential part of our homes and workplaces. The cradle to grave process can often have a negative environmental impact that can be caused by any number of factors.

When a product is certified against Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA)’s Furniture standards (‘Furniture, Fittings & Foam Level A’ and ‘Furniture & Fittings Level B’), buyers can be sure that the product has been independently assessed to meet environmental, human health and ethical impact criteria. GECA certification removes doubt and confusion and makes identifying environmentally and socially preferable products easier.

GECA’s Furniture standards include criteria that address:

Sustainable wood and fibre sourcing

Emissions to air and water

Recyclability

The presence of heavy metals, such as cobalt or chromium

Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)

The use of toxic substances and materials

Fair working conditions for all workers

Products covered by the standards include office furniture, chairs, desks and workstations, couches, stools, coffee tables, fittings and foam. Products can be certified at Level A or Level B for recognition towards Green Star points from the Green Building Council of Australia.