Eco-friendly furniture with GECA
Last Updated on 11 Feb 2016
Overview
Furniture is an essential part of our homes and workplaces. The cradle to grave process can often have a negative environmental impact that can be caused by any number of factors.
When a product is certified against Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA)’s Furniture standards (‘Furniture, Fittings & Foam Level A’ and ‘Furniture & Fittings Level B’), buyers can be sure that the product has been independently assessed to meet environmental, human health and ethical impact criteria. GECA certification removes doubt and confusion and makes identifying environmentally and socially preferable products easier.
GECA’s Furniture standards include criteria that address:
- Sustainable wood and fibre sourcing
- Emissions to air and water
- Recyclability
- The presence of heavy metals, such as cobalt or chromium
- Volatile organic compounds (VOCs)
- The use of toxic substances and materials
- Fair working conditions for all workers
Products covered by the standards include office furniture, chairs, desks and workstations, couches, stools, coffee tables, fittings and foam. Products can be certified at Level A or Level B for recognition towards Green Star points from the Green Building Council of Australia.