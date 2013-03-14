Eco-friendly and CSIRO Approved Stairs from Stair Lock International

Reduce environmental impact and increase user safety

E0-MR MDF features the lowest emission medium density fiberboard on the Australian market

Can be installed pre roof using HMR board which is highly moisture resistant to give access to upper floor levels earlier in the building process.

This speeds up construction and eliminates potential occupation health and safety risks

Backed

by a 25 year written guarantee

CSIRO approved

Enhanced safety and stair durability

Stair Lock International manufactures stairs made from E0-MR MDF which enhances stair safety and reduces the impact on the environment by reducing toxic emissions within production.Stair Lock products are manufactured using environmentally sustainable techniques.Stair Lock's products come with a complete 25 year guarantee and approvals from leading entities including the CSIRO.The Environmentally Friendly range of stairs from Stair Lock are a safer and greener stair option for a range of applications including commercial offices,residential sites, homes, hospitals, aged care facilities, schools, universities and industrial sites.