Eco-friendly and CSIRO Approved Stairs from Stair Lock International
Last Updated on 14 Mar 2013
Environmentally Friendly Stairs for use in commercial and residential applications.
Overview
Description
Stair Lock International manufactures stairs made from E0-MR MDF which enhances stair safety and reduces the impact on the environment by reducing toxic emissions within production.
Reduce environmental impact and increase user safety
Stair Lock products are manufactured using environmentally sustainable techniques.
Stair Lock's products come with a complete 25 year guarantee and approvals from leading entities including the CSIRO.
residential sites, homes, hospitals, aged care facilities, schools, universities and industrial sites.
- E0-MR MDF features the lowest emission medium density fiberboard on the Australian market
- Can be installed pre roof using HMR board which is highly moisture resistant to give access to upper floor levels earlier in the building process.
- This speeds up construction and eliminates potential occupation health and safety risks
- CSIRO approved
- Enhanced safety and stair durability
Contact
Display AddressArndell Park, NSW
New South Wales Office Unit 1/5 McCormack Street(02) 9672 1111
Display AddressElizabeth South, SA
South Australia Office 180 Philip Highway(08) 8255 6188
Display AddressCroydon, VIC
Victoria Office Unit 3/114, Merrindale Drive(03) 8761 6777