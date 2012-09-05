Eco-friendly Lighting Services in VIC from Ecolight Solutions

Assisting in choosing the most suitable type of lighting technologies

Upgrading existing halogen lights to latest LED technology

Only sell the best quality LED lights

Sourcing reputable lighting brands for commercial lighting requirements

General lighting maintenance and repairs

T5 adaptor upgrades

Pick up and eco- disposal of fluorescent tubes

With over 15 years of experience in electrical trades and in-lighting, Ecolight Solutions currently provide customers in Victoria with a full service from lighting design through to installation for both residential and commercial dwellings.by offering discounts on both LED and T5 lighting products and services.On completion a display certificate will be given, ensuring your business has chosen energy efficient lighting solutions in your establishment.Ecolight Solutions undertake and certify all electrical work with legal requirements prescribed by the AS3000, BCA/ J6 codes of Australia and Australian Lighting Standards AS 1680.