Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ecolight Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Eco- friendly lighting services from Ecolight Solutions
Eco- friendly lighting services from Ecolight Solutions

Eco-friendly Lighting Services in VIC from Ecolight Solutions

Last Updated on 05 Sep 2012

Offering lighting solutions and services to customers in VIC. Services include upgrades, installation, repairs, maintenance and eco-disposal of fluorescent tubes.

Overview
Description
With over 15 years of experience in electrical trades and in-lighting, Ecolight Solutions currently provide customers in Victoria with a full service from lighting design through to installation for both residential and commercial dwellings.

Ecolight Solutions have launched VEET as a part of their range of services by offering discounts on both LED and T5 lighting products and services.

Assisting in choosing the most suitable type of lighting technologies

  • Upgrading existing halogen lights to latest LED technology
  • Only sell the best quality LED lights
  • Sourcing reputable lighting brands for commercial lighting requirements
  • General lighting maintenance and repairs
  • T5 adaptor upgrades
  • Pick up and eco- disposal of fluorescent tubes
On completion a display certificate will be given, ensuring your business has chosen energy efficient lighting solutions in your establishment.

Ecolight Solutions undertake and certify all electrical work with legal requirements prescribed by the AS3000, BCA/ J6 codes of Australia and Australian Lighting Standards AS 1680.
Contact
Display AddressBelgrave, VIC

040 875 097
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap