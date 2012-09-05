Eco-friendly Lighting Services in VIC from Ecolight Solutions
Last Updated on 05 Sep 2012
Offering lighting solutions and services to customers in VIC. Services include upgrades, installation, repairs, maintenance and eco-disposal of fluorescent tubes.
Overview
Description
With over 15 years of experience in electrical trades and in-lighting, Ecolight Solutions currently provide customers in Victoria with a full service from lighting design through to installation for both residential and commercial dwellings.
Ecolight Solutions have launched VEET as a part of their range of services by offering discounts on both LED and T5 lighting products and services.
Assisting in choosing the most suitable type of lighting technologies
Ecolight Solutions undertake and certify all electrical work with legal requirements prescribed by the AS3000, BCA/ J6 codes of Australia and Australian Lighting Standards AS 1680.
Ecolight Solutions have launched VEET as a part of their range of services by offering discounts on both LED and T5 lighting products and services.
Assisting in choosing the most suitable type of lighting technologies
- Upgrading existing halogen lights to latest LED technology
- Only sell the best quality LED lights
- Sourcing reputable lighting brands for commercial lighting requirements
- General lighting maintenance and repairs
- T5 adaptor upgrades
- Pick up and eco- disposal of fluorescent tubes
Ecolight Solutions undertake and certify all electrical work with legal requirements prescribed by the AS3000, BCA/ J6 codes of Australia and Australian Lighting Standards AS 1680.