Eco Timber Group Interior and Exterior Cladding Options

As Australia’s leading architectural and certified timber specialists, Eco Timber Group offer specialised knowledge in the areas of carpentry and installation, with applications in commercial, retail and industrial constructions.

Eco Timber Group offers a premium range of cladding that is available in a variety of designs and styles for a customised solution to suit any facade or interior project.

Proving protection from the elements, Cladding materials from Eco Timber Group are ideal for both interior and exterior applications

Manufacture from sustainable and re-milled recycled timber

High quality material

Set length and custom size options available

Pre-coating in Cutek extreme wood preservative available

Offers a stylish and balanced aesthetic

The available species from Eco Timber Group include:

Black Butt (set lengths)

Red Mahogany

Spotted Gum

String Bark

Available set sizes include:

85mm

120mm

Wider lengths available on request

Additionally, every Cladding series that is offered comes with the Eco Timber Group signature that makes the product truly unique.