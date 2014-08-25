Eco Timber Group Interior and Exterior Cladding Options
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2014
Eco Timber Group offers a premium range of cladding that is available in a variety of designs and styles for customised facade solutions.
Overview
As Australia’s leading architectural and certified timber specialists, Eco Timber Group offer specialised knowledge in the areas of carpentry and installation, with applications in commercial, retail and industrial constructions.
Eco Timber Group offers a premium range of cladding that is available in a variety of designs and styles for a customised solution to suit any facade or interior project.
Proving protection from the elements, Cladding materials from Eco Timber Group are ideal for both interior and exterior applications
- Manufacture from sustainable and re-milled recycled timber
- High quality material
- Set length and custom size options available
- Pre-coating in Cutek extreme wood preservative available
- Offers a stylish and balanced aesthetic
The available species from Eco Timber Group include:
- Black Butt (set lengths)
- Red Mahogany
- Spotted Gum
- String Bark
Available set sizes include:
- 85mm
- 120mm
- Wider lengths available on request
Additionally, every Cladding series that is offered comes with the Eco Timber Group signature that makes the product truly unique.