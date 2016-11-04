Logo
Gainsborough Hardware Industries
Eco Schulte Door Closers
Last Updated on 04 Nov 2016

ECO-Schulte offers a comprehensive range of floor springs, transom closers and pivot sets.

ECO-Schulte offers a comprehensive range of floor springs, transom closers and pivot sets. A complete compliment of accessories, ensures suitability for timber, glass and aluminium doors.

Available in size 2, 3 and 4 the ECO-Schulte floorsprings and transom closers are tested to 500,000 cycles in accordance with EN1154 certification, making them perfect for the demands of Australian commercial environments.

The ECO-Schulte range is supported by a 5 year warranty and a free specification service is available to assist with selection.

Downloads
ECO Schulte Brochure

7.17 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

31-33 Alfred St

131418
