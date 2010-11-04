Eco Friendly and Versatile Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) from Australian Urethane & Styrene
Expanded Polystyrene for effective and efficient insulation of residential and commercial properties, vehicles and pipes.
Overview
Australian Urethane and Styrene manufacture and cut Expanded Polystyrene engineered to comply with the Australian Standard 1366.3. The expanded polystyrene is an insulation foam that is made of flame resistant materials with excellent insulation benefits.
Stabilised air trapped within cellular structure of foam delivers excellent insulation properties
- Highly resistant to the adverse effect of moisture
- Long term performance in low temperature applications
- Features excellent insulation and floatation properties
- Does not attract pest or vermin as insulation contains no nutritional value
Environmentally friendly polystyrene can withstand varying temperatures
- Versatile, cost effective and easy to use
- Foam features flame retardant properties for additional protection
- Expanded polystyrene contains no CFCs
- Polystyrene may be painted with any non-solvent based paint to suit specific applications
Expanded Polystyrene is ideal for application in homes, commercial premises, pipes and vehicles. It is also widely used as packaging insulation, in the construction of signs, film and stage set applications, as well as marine buoyancy devices.