Eco Friendly and Versatile Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) from Australian Urethane & Styrene

Australian Urethane and Styrene manufacture and cut Expanded Polystyrene engineered to comply with the Australian Standard 1366.3. The expanded polystyrene is an insulation foam that is made of flame resistant materials with excellent insulation benefits.



Stabilised air trapped within cellular structure of foam delivers excellent insulation properties

Highly resistant to the adverse effect of moisture

Long term performance in low temperature applications

Features excellent insulation and floatation properties

Does not attract pest or vermin as insulation contains no nutritional value

Environmentally friendly polystyrene can withstand varying temperatures

Versatile, cost effective and easy to use

Foam features flame retardant properties for additional protection

Expanded polystyrene contains no CFCs

Polystyrene may be painted with any non-solvent based paint to suit specific applications

Expanded Polystyrene is ideal for application in homes, commercial premises, pipes and vehicles. It is also widely used as packaging insulation, in the construction of signs, film and stage set applications, as well as marine buoyancy devices.

