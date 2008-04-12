Eco-Friendly Screen Fabrics for Blinds From Mermet Australia





Sunscreen Fabric offering intelligent solar protection

Lower levels of energy consumption

Deliver optimal levels of interior comfort

Mermet Australia provide a range of sunscreen fabrics that help lower energy consumption whilst providing heat and daylight glare control.Mermet’s Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric offers eco-friendly durable solar protection that will help:

Eco-friendly Mermet Intelligent Sunscreen Fabrics

These eco-friendly benefits, do not compromise on the stylish fabrics that is offered for both, internal and external use. The increasing trend of eco-friendly living, made it evident that it was the way of the future, a future that Mermet Screen Fabrics catered for.

Mermet Screen Fabrics ensure that the view to the outside can be maintained

Minimises heat

Provides daylight glare control

Carry the Oelo-tex Standard 100 label, which guarantees fabrics do not contain any harmful chemicals and are harmless in regards to the risk of irritations and allergies

Assessed and listed on Ecospecifier as an eco-freindly choice, providing significant reductions in the demand for air conditioning, reducing electricity consumption and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions

Mermet Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric encompasses PVC coated Fibreglass ranges, which comprise of:

M-Screen

E-Screen

T-Screen

Deco Screen

Satiné

Natté

Flocké

Along with the Greenguard Certification that confirms Mermet’s environmental responsibility and indoor air quality achievments. Proving to be a sustainable product to manufacture and use, makes Mermet Suncreen fabrics suitable wherever eco-preferable products are required.