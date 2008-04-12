Logo
Mermet eco-friendly screen fabrics offer heat control and glare reduction
Eco-Friendly Screen Fabrics for Blinds From Mermet Australia

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Mermet's Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric helps lower energy consumption, whilst providing heat and daylight glare control

Overview
Description
Mermet Australia provide a range of sunscreen fabrics that help lower energy consumption whilst providing heat and daylight glare control.

Sunscreen Fabric offering intelligent solar protection
Mermet’s Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric offers eco-friendly durable solar protection that will help:
  • Lower levels of energy consumption
  • Deliver optimal levels of interior comfort

Eco-friendly Mermet Intelligent Sunscreen Fabrics
These eco-friendly benefits, do not compromise on the stylish fabrics that is offered for both, internal and external use. The increasing trend of eco-friendly living, made it evident that it was the way of the future, a future that Mermet Screen Fabrics catered for.

  • Mermet Screen Fabrics ensure that the view to the outside can be maintained
  • Minimises heat
  • Provides daylight glare control
  • Carry the Oelo-tex Standard 100 label, which guarantees fabrics do not contain any harmful chemicals and are harmless in regards to the risk of irritations and allergies
  • Assessed and listed on Ecospecifier as an eco-freindly choice, providing significant reductions in the demand for air conditioning, reducing electricity consumption and subsequent greenhouse gas emissions

Mermet Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric encompasses PVC coated Fibreglass ranges, which comprise of:

  • M-Screen
  • E-Screen
  • T-Screen
  • Deco Screen
  • Satiné
  • Natté
  • Flocké

Along with the Greenguard Certification that confirms Mermet’s environmental responsibility and indoor air quality achievments. Proving to be a sustainable product to manufacture and use, makes Mermet Suncreen fabrics suitable wherever eco-preferable products are required.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
GreenScreen™ Quantum Intelligent Sunscreen Fabric

902.63 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCarrum Downs, VIC

65 Frankston Gardens Drive

03 8773 0000
