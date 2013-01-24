Eco-friendly infrared outdoor heating solutions from Solamagic
Environmental friendly Australian made Infrared Heaters from Solamagic are available in a number of different sizes to suit your specific applications.
Overview
Solamagic provides a range of Australian made Infrared Outdoor Heaters for a wide variety of domestic and commercial applications. These highly efficient and effective heaters are available in the Compact Series, Combination Series and All In One Series.
Solamagic 1400 Eco Plus Outdoor Heaters
- Efficiently heats up to 12m2 with a power capacity of 1400 Watt/ 240V
- Available as wall, ceiling, tripod or umbrella mounted with a 30 degree tilt range
- IP24 water splash protected
- Ideal for patios, balconies, gardens, verandas, awnings and umbrellas
Solamagic 2800 Heat Light Combination
The customisable Solamagic 2800 light and heat combination is available in a number of lengths to suit your applications.
- Effectively heats areas up to 20m2 and may be wall or ceiling mounted
- Power capacity of 2 x 1400 Watt/ 240V
- Available in 1500mm, 2000mm, 2500mm and 3000mm
- IP24 water splash protected and ideal for alfresco areas, patios, balconies and catering applications
Solamagic 2800 Sundowner Heater for Commercial Applications
The Solamagic Sundowner is designed to heat large open spaces up to 20m2
- Features full aluminium casing and is suspended from adjustable stainless steel wires for easy installation
- Perfect for community halls, catering applications, alfresco areas and patios
- IP34 water splash protected
- 2800KW power capacity (2 x 1400 Watt/ 240V)
The range of Solamagic heaters come in a white powdercoated finish with custom colours available.
These impressive infrared heaters provide the ideal solution to all of your outdoor heating requirements.
