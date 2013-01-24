Eco-friendly infrared outdoor heating solutions from Solamagic

Solamagic provides a range of Australian made Infrared Outdoor Heaters for a wide variety of domestic and commercial applications. These highly efficient and effective heaters are available in the Compact Series, Combination Series and All In One Series.



Solamagic 1400 Eco Plus Outdoor Heaters

Efficiently heats up to 12m2 with a power capacity of 1400 Watt/ 240V

Available as wall, ceiling, tripod or umbrella mounted with a 30 degree tilt range

IP24 water splash protected

Ideal for patios, balconies, gardens, verandas, awnings and umbrellas

Solamagic 2800 Heat Light Combination

The customisable Solamagic 2800 light and heat combination is available in a number of lengths to suit your applications.

Effectively heats areas up to 20m2 and may be wall or ceiling mounted

Power capacity of 2 x 1400 Watt/ 240V

Available in 1500mm, 2000mm, 2500mm and 3000mm

IP24 water splash protected and ideal for alfresco areas, patios, balconies and catering applications

Solamagic 2800 Sundowner Heater for Commercial Applications

The Solamagic Sundowner is designed to heat large open spaces up to 20m2

Features full aluminium casing and is suspended from adjustable stainless steel wires for easy installation

Perfect for community halls, catering applications, alfresco areas and patios

IP34 water splash protected

2800KW power capacity (2 x 1400 Watt/ 240V)

The range of Solamagic heaters come in a white powdercoated finish with custom colours available.

These impressive infrared heaters provide the ideal solution to all of your outdoor heating requirements.