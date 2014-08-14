Logo
Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2014

Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is a multi-layer panel of high quality, short grain medium density hardwood that is sourced from northern Europe.

Overview
Description

Manufactured from plantation grown Birch logs, the Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is a multi-layer panel of short grain medium density hardwood that is sourced from northern Europe. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines well and is available in exterior and interior grade.

The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is durable and easily workable with a wide range of applications for interior and exterior use

  • Building and construction
  • Joinery
  • Furniture
  • Wall panelling and ceiling panels
  • Partitioning
  • Matine industry use
  • Truck/Trailer flooring and container flooring
  • Packaging and storage
  • Toy manufacturing
  • Platforms
  • Transport and formwork

The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is very suitable for a clear coated finish, re-veneered with different decorative timber veneers or high pressure laminates, leaving the multilayered edge visible.

With the options of B/BB (one good face with a downgrade back) and BB/BB (downgrade both sides), the Eco-Core White Birch Multiply is available in the following sheet sizes:

  • 2500 x 1250 x 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality. (long grain where the veneer runs along the 2500)
  • 1525 x 3050 x 6.5, 9, 12, 18, 24, 30mm BB/BB (short grain where the veneer runs along the 1525)
  • 1525mm x 1525mm x 3, 4, 15, 24mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality

Sheets can be pressed together locally to create thicker dimensions up to a maximum thickness of approximately 250mm. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines very well, leaving only a minimum of "burrs" compared to plywood made from Hoop Pine, Slash Pine or Radiata Pine.

The Eco-Core White Birch Multiply is a super E0 certified high quality plywood which machines very well. It is suitable for various applications from joinery, cabinetry, shelving to doors, wall cladding and more. Sheets can be custom-made to thicker dimensions and is now available PRE-FINISHED with Clear Melamine Foil.

Contact
Display AddressMount Kuring-Gai, NSW

Unit 13, 22 Beaumont Road

02 9457 7171
Postal AddressGlenorie, NSW

PO Box 186

02 9457 7171
