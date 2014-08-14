Manufactured from plantation grown Birch logs, the Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is a multi-layer panel of short grain medium density hardwood that is sourced from northern Europe. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines well and is available in exterior and interior grade.

The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is durable and easily workable with a wide range of applications for interior and exterior use

Building and construction

Joinery

Furniture

Wall panelling and ceiling panels

Partitioning

Matine industry use

Truck/Trailer flooring and container flooring

Packaging and storage

Toy manufacturing

Platforms

Transport and formwork

The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is very suitable for a clear coated finish, re-veneered with different decorative timber veneers or high pressure laminates, leaving the multilayered edge visible.

With the options of B/BB (one good face with a downgrade back) and BB/BB (downgrade both sides), the Eco-Core White Birch Multiply is available in the following sheet sizes:

2500 x 1250 x 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality. (long grain where the veneer runs along the 2500)

1525 x 3050 x 6.5, 9, 12, 18, 24, 30mm BB/BB (short grain where the veneer runs along the 1525)

1525mm x 1525mm x 3, 4, 15, 24mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality

Sheets can be pressed together locally to create thicker dimensions up to a maximum thickness of approximately 250mm. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines very well, leaving only a minimum of "burrs" compared to plywood made from Hoop Pine, Slash Pine or Radiata Pine.