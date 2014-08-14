Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply
Last Updated on 14 Aug 2014
Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is a multi-layer panel of high quality, short grain medium density hardwood that is sourced from northern Europe.
Overview
Manufactured from plantation grown Birch logs, the Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is a multi-layer panel of short grain medium density hardwood that is sourced from northern Europe. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines well and is available in exterior and interior grade.
The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is durable and easily workable with a wide range of applications for interior and exterior use
- Building and construction
- Joinery
- Furniture
- Wall panelling and ceiling panels
- Partitioning
- Matine industry use
- Truck/Trailer flooring and container flooring
- Packaging and storage
- Toy manufacturing
- Platforms
- Transport and formwork
The Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply is very suitable for a clear coated finish, re-veneered with different decorative timber veneers or high pressure laminates, leaving the multilayered edge visible.
With the options of B/BB (one good face with a downgrade back) and BB/BB (downgrade both sides), the Eco-Core White Birch Multiply is available in the following sheet sizes:
- 2500 x 1250 x 4, 6, 9, 12, 15, 18, 21, 24, 27, 30mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality. (long grain where the veneer runs along the 2500)
- 1525 x 3050 x 6.5, 9, 12, 18, 24, 30mm BB/BB (short grain where the veneer runs along the 1525)
- 1525mm x 1525mm x 3, 4, 15, 24mm thick in B/BB and BB/BB quality
Sheets can be pressed together locally to create thicker dimensions up to a maximum thickness of approximately 250mm. The White Birch Multiply is a high quality ply which machines very well, leaving only a minimum of "burrs" compared to plywood made from Hoop Pine, Slash Pine or Radiata Pine.
The Eco-Core White Birch Multiply is a super E0 certified high quality plywood which machines very well. It is suitable for various applications from joinery, cabinetry, shelving to doors, wall cladding and more. Sheets can be custom-made to thicker dimensions and is now available PRE-FINISHED with Clear Melamine Foil.
Downloads
Contact
Unit 13, 22 Beaumont Road02 9457 7171
PO Box 18602 9457 7171