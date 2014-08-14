The Eco-Core® Moso Bamboo Faced Panel Laminate is a thick bamboo veneer that is mainly used as a panel cover where the bamboo is laminated on Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply. Applications require pressing on both sides of the substrate to prevent bowing, with the result being a “sandwich” panel.

The solid bamboo 5mm thick veneer is laminated onto the Eco-Core® White Birch Multiply with low formaldehyde adhesive

Transforming the bamboo stem is done by cutting it lengthwise into strips and the outer green skin is removed

Strips are treated against mould and insects

The strips can then be boiled or steamed to burn sugars off, turning the material a caramel brown colour

Material is kiln dried

Plain Pressed laminate is achieved by pressing the bamboo strips horizontally and glued together under high pressure, with the resulting board or panel showing the characteristic node pattern of bamboo. Side Pressed laminate is achieved by pressing the bamboo strips sideways and glued together under high pressure. The resulting board or panel will show a marrow line pattern with the bamboo nodes subtly visible.

The Eco-Core® Moso Bamboo Faced Panel Laminate is available in a range of sizes:

5mm panel size of 2440mm x 1220mm x 19, 22, 25, 28, 34, 40, and 50mm, laminated on two sides, available in Plain Pressed / Side Pressed Caramel, Natural & Thermo

4mm panel size of2440mm x 1220mm x 17, 20, 23, 26, 32, 38, and 48mm, laminated on two sides

Typical applications of the Eco-Core® Moso Bamboo Faced Panel Laminate include: