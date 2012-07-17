EchoSoft® Panels for Reducing Noise Travel and Increasing Thermal Insulation Properties from Acoustica



Reduce noise levels by up to 12 decibels

May be used as a cavity fill between walls and ceilings to reduce noise

Effectively minimises echo in single spaces such as cinemas and studios

Echosoft® panels will not absorb any moisture which increases service life

Panels are non-allergenic and non toxic

Environmentally friendly panels are approved for Green Star™ projects

Constructed of 80% recycled polyester fibre and panels are 100% recyclable

Available in black or white with special ripple effect in white only

EchoSoft® is available in the 25 and 50 models

Panels can be cut into shapes for more design flexibility

Acoustica’s EchoSoft® panels are designed to deliver excellent acoustic and thermal performance. EchoSoft® can be fixed behind perforated panelling, ceilings and between walls to effectively reduce sound travel.The EchoSoft noise reduction panels are available for a range of applications including sports halls, assembly halls, auditoriums, plant rooms and restaurants.