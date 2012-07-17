EchoSoft® Panels for Reducing Noise Travel and Increasing Thermal Insulation Properties from Acoustica
Last Updated on 17 Jul 2012
Reduce echo in a single space and increase thermal insulation properties with Echosoft®
Overview
Description
Acoustica’s EchoSoft® panels are designed to deliver excellent acoustic and thermal performance. EchoSoft® can be fixed behind perforated panelling, ceilings and between walls to effectively reduce sound travel.
Reduce noise levels by up to 12 decibels
- May be used as a cavity fill between walls and ceilings to reduce noise
- Effectively minimises echo in single spaces such as cinemas and studios
- Echosoft® panels will not absorb any moisture which increases service life
- Panels are non-allergenic and non toxic
- Constructed of 80% recycled polyester fibre and panels are 100% recyclable
- Available in black or white with special ripple effect in white only
- EchoSoft® is available in the 25 and 50 models
- Panels can be cut into shapes for more design flexibility