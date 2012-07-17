Logo
EchoSoft® panels for effective noise reduction in single spaces
EchoSoft� panels for effective noise reduction in single spaces

EchoSoft® Panels for Reducing Noise Travel and Increasing Thermal Insulation Properties from Acoustica

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2012

Reduce echo in a single space and increase thermal insulation properties with Echosoft®

Overview
Description
Acoustica’s EchoSoft® panels are designed to deliver excellent acoustic and thermal performance. EchoSoft® can be fixed behind perforated panelling, ceilings and between walls to effectively reduce sound travel.

Reduce noise levels by up to 12 decibels
  • May be used as a cavity fill between walls and ceilings to reduce noise
  • Effectively minimises echo in single spaces such as cinemas and studios
  • Echosoft® panels will not absorb any moisture which increases service life
  • Panels are non-allergenic and non toxic
Environmentally friendly panels are approved for Green Star™ projects
  • Constructed of 80% recycled polyester fibre and panels are 100% recyclable
  • Available in black or white with special ripple effect in white only
  • EchoSoft® is available in the 25 and 50 models
  • Panels can be cut into shapes for more design flexibility
The EchoSoft noise reduction panels are available for a range of applications including sports halls, assembly halls, auditoriums, plant rooms and restaurants.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
EchoSoft noise reduction panels from Acoustica

276.52 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAnnandale, NSW

Ground Floor 6A Nelson Street

02 9550 2900 or 1300
