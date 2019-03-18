EchoPanel®: Acoustic workstation screens from Woven Image

Woven Image releases EchoPanel Adapt, a workstation screen that can easily be installed using our unique desk clamps. They are pinnable and provide acoustic privacy by absorbing reverberated noise in shared spaces. They are Available in the EchoPanel 24mm colour palette and come with either a charcoal or cream desk clamp.

Depending on your needs the Adapt screens are available in two different sizes:

Adapt Classic: 1790mm x780mm

Adapt Social: 1790mmx544mm



Alternatively, our EchoPanel 12mm prints can also be used for workstation, they are a double-sided design and can be installed into workstation framing. Measuring 12mm thick and just 2400g per metre2, the panels are sturdy yet lightweight. They are printed using environmentally sensitive pigment inks to deliver excellent light fastness while remaining low VOC, non-flammable and non-toxic. EchoPanel® 12mm prints are the perfect creative addition to any workspace.