EchoPanel® acoustic and pin-able panels for partitioning

EchoPanel® is a decorative pinnable panel substrate that can be shaped, formed, cut and printed.

It is designed primarily for commercial interiors:

as a pinnable replacement panel for textile-covered tiles in workstation systems

to provide a lighter, more flexible and recyclable wall panel and demountable partitioning system

an acoustic panel system

a sustainable substitute for ceiling tiles and soft floor applications.

EchoPanel® is ideal to provide a practical and felt like design solution for any wall situation. It provides not only a colourful felt like pinnable finish but also has strong acoustic benefits as well.

At a weight of 1400 grams per square metre for 7mm and 2400 grams per square metre for 12mm, EchoPanel® is about one third the weight of MDF or plasterboard in equivalent sizes. It is a face finished product, pin-able, slim and is can be used as double sided or single sided panel, giving it the desirable benefits of fitting into slim-line framing systems and requiring less bulk in coping with its light weight.

EchoPanel® is made from 100% PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) which, depending on colour contains up to 60 percent post consumer content. This is recyclable. EchoPanel® is centred on the concept of dematerialisation.

Due to it being a finished surface in itself, EchoPanel® reduces costs in labour and materials in many applications, including workstations and wall panelling.

EchoPanel® comes in a range of colours and prints or can be custom printed with any design or image for use as a feature pinboard and or noise reduction panel.

EchoPanel® is certified to carry the GECA label and can secure maximum credits under the Eco Preferred Content category in the Green Star rating tool, administered by the Green Building Council of Australia.