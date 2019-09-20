EBB River & Estuary Wash from the Upstream Collection has been engineered to highlight how for more than a decade, Carpets Inter has diverted plastic waste from becoming part of this essential movement of water around our planet. The Collection features two styles that offer the same high performance, functional aesthetics and great value - EBB River Accent and EBB Estuary Accent.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, EBB River & Estuary Wash offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.

Features & Benefits:

WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!

Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter

Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile

150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile

Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator

