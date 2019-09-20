Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Above Left
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Aerial interior image of Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
EBB River & Estuary Wash
Classroom interior with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
Locker room with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
EBB River & Estuary Wash
Office interior with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
Aerial interior image of Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
EBB River & Estuary Wash
Classroom interior with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
Locker room with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets
EBB River & Estuary Wash
Office interior with Ebb Accent sustainable carpets

EBB River & Estuary Wash

Last Updated on 20 Sep 2019

EBB River & Estuary Wash from the Upstream Collection has been engineered to highlight how for more than a decade, Carpets Inter has diverted plastic waste from becoming part of this essential movement of water around our planet.

Overview
Description

EBB River & Estuary Wash from the Upstream Collection has been engineered to highlight how for more than a decade, Carpets Inter has diverted plastic waste from becoming part of this essential movement of water around our planet. The Collection features two styles that offer the same high performance, functional aesthetics and great value - EBB River Accent and EBB Estuary Accent.

Constructed of 100% solution-dyed nylon, EBB River & Estuary Wash offers premium soil-repellence, stain protectors and is backed with EcoSoft.

Features & Benefits:

  • WE WILL RECYCLE OVER 1 BILLION DISCARDED PLASTIC BOTTLES BY 2025!
  • Contains the equivalent of 50 recycled 600 ml PET bottles per square meter
  • Provides twice the sound absorption when compared to hard-backed carpet tile
  • 150% more thermally efficient than PVC or bitumen hard-backed carpet tile
  • Provides the highest achievable ECSL4 green star rating / 100% Green Star points on the Mat-2 calculator

Ebb-Wash by Carpets Inter from Carpets Inter on Vimeo.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.41 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

913.11 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.91 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

4.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure

4.83 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKensington, VIC

Unit 9 McClure Road

03 9376 9680
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap