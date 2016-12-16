Logo
Easyline range
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2016

Easyline reflects the classic look of shiplap timber cladding, with a square, 14mm wide groove that can be utilised horizontally or vertically to create the desired visual design.

Description

Easyline reflects the classic look of shiplap timber cladding, with a square, 14mm wide groove that can be utilised horizontally or vertically to create the desired visual design.

The Easyline profile adds depth and texture to a space while effectively employing a hidden tongue and groove system ensuring a seamless finish.

Easyline is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.

Features & Benefits:

  • More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
  • Sheets are pre-primed and ready to be painted
  • Available in FR substrate for Group 1 applications
  • Easy tongue and groove installation

Easycraft Reseller Brochure 2021

Easyline Product Sheet

Wynnum West, QLD

140 North Road

07 3906 7200
Tingalpa DC, QLD

P.O. Box 3496

07 3906 7200
