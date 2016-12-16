Easyline range
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2016
Easyline reflects the classic look of shiplap timber cladding, with a square, 14mm wide groove that can be utilised horizontally or vertically to create the desired visual design.
Overview
Easyline reflects the classic look of shiplap timber cladding, with a square, 14mm wide groove that can be utilised horizontally or vertically to create the desired visual design.
The Easyline profile adds depth and texture to a space while effectively employing a hidden tongue and groove system ensuring a seamless finish.
Easyline is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.
Features & Benefits:
- More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
- Sheets are pre-primed and ready to be painted
- Available in FR substrate for Group 1 applications
- Easy tongue and groove installation
Downloads
Contact
140 North Road07 3906 7200
P.O. Box 349607 3906 7200