The new Ascot.vogue product range delivers a modern twist on classic dado wall styles, with a variety of available designs providing the freedom to find the perfect style for your project.

The Ascot.vogue range provides a luxury feel and modern aesthetics that can be utilised in any room room: especially formal dining rooms, master suites, hallways or entry foyers.

With a distinct profile style; the ascot.vogue range is the perfect solution for creating striking features and engaging atmospheres.

Combined with an easydado rail, our ascot.Vogue range expresses infinite elegance.

Features and benefits: