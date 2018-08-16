Logo
Ascot.vogue range
Last Updated on 16 Aug 2018

The new Ascot.vogue product range delivers a modern twist on classic dado wall styles, with a variety of available designs providing the freedom to find the perfect style for your project.

Overview
Description

The Ascot.vogue range provides a luxury feel and modern aesthetics that can be utilised in any room room: especially formal dining rooms, master suites, hallways or entry foyers.

With a distinct profile style; the ascot.vogue range is the perfect solution for creating striking features and engaging atmospheres.

Combined with an easydado rail, our ascot.Vogue range expresses infinite elegance.

Features and benefits:

  • More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
  • Available in three unique designs
  • Easy tongue and groove installation
  • Pre-primed on both sides for quick and easy final coat application

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ascot Vogue Brochure

2.69 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ascot Vogue Data Sheet

604.23 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue 2020

6.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWynnum West, QLD

140 North Road

07 3906 7200
Postal AddressTingalpa DC, QLD

P.O. Box 3496

07 3906 7200
