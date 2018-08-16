Ascot.vogue range
The new Ascot.vogue product range delivers a modern twist on classic dado wall styles, with a variety of available designs providing the freedom to find the perfect style for your project.
Overview
The Ascot.vogue range provides a luxury feel and modern aesthetics that can be utilised in any room room: especially formal dining rooms, master suites, hallways or entry foyers.
With a distinct profile style; the ascot.vogue range is the perfect solution for creating striking features and engaging atmospheres.
Combined with an easydado rail, our ascot.Vogue range expresses infinite elegance.
Features and benefits:
- More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
- Available in three unique designs
- Easy tongue and groove installation
- Pre-primed on both sides for quick and easy final coat application
