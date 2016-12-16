Logo
Bathroom Interior Timber Sink Mirror
Residential Bedroom Interior Timber Desk and Interior Walls
Residential Interior Second Story View
Residential Kitchen Interior Timber Detailing
Timber Staircase Residential
Timber Staircase Side View Residential
Easygroove range

Last Updated on 16 Dec 2016

Easygroove internal wall and ceiling panels feature an open profile consisting of multiple grooving options at 150mm, 300mm and random spacings.

Overview
Description

Easygroove internal wall and ceiling panels feature an open profile consisting of multiple grooving options at 150mm, 300mm and random spacings.

The Easygroove profile has a thinner 4 mm width compared to the EasyVJ panelling and can seamlessly fit into and enhance any design whether modern, contemporary or traditional. The panels are supplied pre-primed, making applying a final coat an easy process.

The unique hidden tongue and groove joining system allows for seamless joining of the boards and creates a more open and modern wall covering.

Easygroove is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.

Features & Benefits:

  • More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
  • Sheets are pre-primed and ready to be painted
  • Available in FR substrate for Group 1 applications
  • Easy tongue and groove installation

Easycraft Reseller Brochure 2021

Easygroove Product Sheet

Display AddressWynnum West, QLD

140 North Road

07 3906 7200
Postal AddressTingalpa DC, QLD

P.O. Box 3496

07 3906 7200
