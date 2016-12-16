Easygroove range
Last Updated on 16 Dec 2016
Easygroove internal wall and ceiling panels feature an open profile consisting of multiple grooving options at 150mm, 300mm and random spacings.
Overview
Easygroove internal wall and ceiling panels feature an open profile consisting of multiple grooving options at 150mm, 300mm and random spacings.
The Easygroove profile has a thinner 4 mm width compared to the EasyVJ panelling and can seamlessly fit into and enhance any design whether modern, contemporary or traditional. The panels are supplied pre-primed, making applying a final coat an easy process.
The unique hidden tongue and groove joining system allows for seamless joining of the boards and creates a more open and modern wall covering.
Easygroove is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.
Features & Benefits:
- More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
- Sheets are pre-primed and ready to be painted
- Available in FR substrate for Group 1 applications
- Easy tongue and groove installation
Downloads
Contact
140 North Road07 3906 7200
P.O. Box 349607 3906 7200