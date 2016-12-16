Easygroove range

Easygroove internal wall and ceiling panels feature an open profile consisting of multiple grooving options at 150mm, 300mm and random spacings.

The Easygroove profile has a thinner 4 mm width compared to the EasyVJ panelling and can seamlessly fit into and enhance any design whether modern, contemporary or traditional. The panels are supplied pre-primed, making applying a final coat an easy process.

The unique hidden tongue and groove joining system allows for seamless joining of the boards and creates a more open and modern wall covering.

Easygroove is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.

Features & Benefits: