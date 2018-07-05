Easyascot range
Last Updated on 05 Jul 2018
Easyascot wall panelling can deliver a formal, exclusive finish to indoor environments and is most suited to dining, main bedroom and entry areas, along with retail and other commercial spaces.
Overview
Easyascot wall panelling can deliver a formal, exclusive finish to indoor environments and is most suited to dining, main bedroom and entry areas, along with retail and other commercial spaces.
Ascot wall sheets are ideal for feature rooms to create stunning full wall styles and dado height walls. The sheets are pre-primed on both sides allowing the boards to be cut and reversed to effectively finish off the wall near edges.
Easyascot is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.
Features & Benefits:
- More durable and soundproof than traditional plasterboard
- Sheets are pre-primed and ready to be painted
- Available in dado height (900mm) and full wall lengths (3000mm)
- Easy tongue and groove installation
Contact
140 North Road07 3906 7200
P.O. Box 349607 3906 7200