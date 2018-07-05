Easyascot range

Easyascot wall panelling can deliver a formal, exclusive finish to indoor environments and is most suited to dining, main bedroom and entry areas, along with retail and other commercial spaces.

Ascot wall sheets are ideal for feature rooms to create stunning full wall styles and dado height walls. The sheets are pre-primed on both sides allowing the boards to be cut and reversed to effectively finish off the wall near edges.

Easyascot is easier and faster to install than timber planks or plasterboard.

Features & Benefits: