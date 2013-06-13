Easy to Install Fingersafe™ MK1A Door Hinge Guard from Fingersafe™ Australia

The Fingersafe™ MK1A Hinge Side Guard from Fingersafe™ Australia is designed to prevent fingers from being trapped at the hinged end of the doors.



According to the Monash Injury Research Institute on average 934 children (between the age of 0-14) are presented to the emergency department of major Melbourne childrens hospitals each year as a result of door finger jam entrapment. Of this total, 342 require hospital admission, and 28% of these require Traumatic Amputation. Data source: Victorian Emergency Minimum Dataset (VEMD) Jan 2005 to Dec 2006 (2 years) and Victorian Admitted Episodes Dataset (VAED) Jan 2005 to Dec 2006 (2 years) The Fingersafe™ Door Hinge Guard is the ideal safety product for every child friendly environment.



Without integration of Fingersafe® the hazardous gaps on the hinge side of a door have the potential to force 40 tons per square inch of pressure on a trapped finger causing trauma, mutilation or even amputation.



Reliable hinge opening door side safety with MK1A

Suitable for all doors in commercial and domestic applications including fire doors

Stocked length of 2032mm (6ft 8in) that allows for a full 12.5cm (5in) door opening

Applicable to wood, aluminium, metal, stainless steel, uPVC and Crittal doors, to a full 180 degrees to a maximum opening of 12.5cm (5in)

Adaptable for doors or gates with a maximum opening of up to 21.5cm (8.5in)

Compatible to fit rising butts

Available in eight colours, ensuring the guards are inconspicuous and attractive on any architrave

MK1A is simple to install in under 15 minutes

The Fingersafe™ MK1A hinge opening side of the door safety system is easy and quick to install, taking only 10-15minutes. Other benefits include:

It is fireproof, weatherproof and resistant to UV

Offers a draught exclusion and is a smoke inhibitor

Durable PVC material for high traffic areas

The Fingersafe™ MK1A is suitable for a huge range of applications including hospitals, schools, childcare centres, restaurants and aged care facilities and comes with a two year guarantee.