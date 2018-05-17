Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Last Updated on 17 May 2018
Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers are a breakthrough in hand drying technology, which offer an efficient and hygienic alternative to conventional hand dryers.
Overview
Description
The slim profile Dyson Airblade™ V hand dryer projects two sheets of air to drive the water off wet hands. This is an unobtrusive, hygienic and fast-acting alternative to conventional hand dryers.
Available in white or sprayed nickel.
Features & Benefits:
- Cost-efficient, energy-efficient: The Dyson Airblade V Quiet costs 80% less per year than warm air hand dryers. And up to 98% less than paper towels. A Dyson Airblade™ can dry 23 pairs of hands for the price of a single paper towel. Calculate the potential cost and carbon savings on Dyson Airblade™ website.
- Most hygienic, HEPA filtered air: Unlike other hand dryers, the Dyson Airblade™ Tap filters 99.95 % of particles the size of bacteria from the air before it’s used to dry hands.
- Space conscious design: This fixture’s compact design means it protrudes only 10 cm from the wall, so there’s more space available in the washroom.
- Small carbon footprint and recyclable: Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers produce lower carbon emissions than any other hand drying method. They’re also made from mostly recyclable components.
- Acoustically engineered for quieter drying: The Dyson Airblade V Quiet is certified by the Noise Abatement Society with the Quiet Mark award, and is 35% quieter than the previous model. Reduction in air apertures slot size form 0.8mm to 0.55mm reduces overall noise and maintains air velocity.
- Fast hand drying: This machine projects high-speed sheets of air to scrape water from wet hands. It dries hands in just 12 seconds.