Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dyson: Technology for business
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter
Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter

Dyson Airblade™ V - The most hygienic hand dryer is now 35% quieter

Last Updated on 17 May 2018

Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers are a breakthrough in hand drying technology, which offer an efficient and hygienic alternative to conventional hand dryers.

Overview
Description

Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers are a breakthrough in hand drying technology, which offer an efficient and hygienic alternative to conventional hand dryers.

The slim profile Dyson Airblade™ V hand dryer projects two sheets of air to drive the water off wet hands. This is an unobtrusive, hygienic and fast-acting alternative to conventional hand dryers.

Available in white or sprayed nickel.

Features & Benefits:

  • Cost-efficient, energy-efficient: The Dyson Airblade V Quiet costs 80% less per year than warm air hand dryers. And up to 98% less than paper towels. A Dyson Airblade™ can dry 23 pairs of hands for the price of a single paper towel. Calculate the potential cost and carbon savings on Dyson Airblade™ website.
  • Most hygienic, HEPA filtered air: Unlike other hand dryers, the Dyson Airblade™ Tap filters 99.95 % of particles the size of bacteria from the air before it’s used to dry hands.
  • Space conscious design: This fixture’s compact design means it protrudes only 10 cm from the wall, so there’s more space available in the washroom.
  • Small carbon footprint and recyclable: Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers produce lower carbon emissions than any other hand drying method. They’re also made from mostly recyclable components.
  • Acoustically engineered for quieter drying: The Dyson Airblade V Quiet is certified by the Noise Abatement Society with the Quiet Mark award, and is 35% quieter than the previous model. Reduction in air apertures slot size form 0.8mm to 0.55mm reduces overall noise and maintains air velocity.
  • Fast hand drying: This machine projects high-speed sheets of air to scrape water from wet hands. It dries hands in just 12 seconds.

Contact
Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

PO BOX 2175

1800 239 766
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap