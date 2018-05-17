Dyson Airblade™dB Hand Dryers - The Fastest, Most Hygienic Hand Dryers
Last Updated on 17 May 2018
Overview
Description
Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers are a breakthrough in hand drying technology, which offer an efficient and hygienic alternative to conventional hand dryers.
Launched in 2006, this technology is now installed in over 250,000 locations worldwide.
Calculate the potential cost and carbon savings a Dyson Airblade™ hand dryer can provide when you visit the Dyson Airblade™ website.
Features & Benefits:
- Durable and robust build: The AB14 casing is made from a tough ABS Polycarbonate suitable for high impact venues such as airports and nightclubs.
- The fastest hand drying: Sheets of air travelling at 690 km/hr scrape water from hands like a windscreen wiper – drying hands in just ten seconds.
- Cost-efficient, energy-efficient: This machine costs 75 % less per year than warm air hand dryers. And up to 97 % less than paper towels. A Dyson Airblade™ can dry 16 pairs of hands for the price of a single paper towel.
- Most hygienic, HEPA filtered air: Unlike other hand dryers, the Dyson Airblade™ Tap filters 99.95 % of particles the size of bacteria from the air before it’s used to dry hands.
- Small carbon footprint and recyclable: Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers produce lower carbon emissions than any other hand drying method. They’re also made from mostly recyclable components.
- NSF and HACCP Accredited: The only hand dryer to both meet NSF International Protocol P335 for hygienic hand dryers and approved by HACCP International for use in food handling and food production areas.
- Available in White or Silver