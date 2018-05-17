Dyson Airblade™dB Hand Dryers - The Fastest, Most Hygienic Hand Dryers

Dyson Airblade™ hand dryers are a breakthrough in hand drying technology, which offer an efficient and hygienic alternative to conventional hand dryers.

Launched in 2006, this technology is now installed in over 250,000 locations worldwide.

Calculate the potential cost and carbon savings a Dyson Airblade™ hand dryer can provide when you visit the Dyson Airblade™ website.

Features & Benefits: