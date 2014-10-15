Logo
Brintons Carpets
Brintons Carpets
Vapour from the Dusk collection by Brintons Carpets
Hazel from the Dusk Collection by Brintons Carpets
Link from the Dusk collection by Brintons Carpets
​Dusk – the newest broadloom carpet range from Brintons Carpets

Last Updated on 15 Oct 2014

Being the world leaders in designing and manufacturing woven carpet, Brintons have developed a range of carpets where grand scale meets subtle texture.

Overview
Description

Grand scale meets subtle texture: Dusk – the newest broadloom carpet range from Brintons

Brintons, world leaders in designing and manufacturing woven contract carpets have launched their latest stocked range, Dusk. Designed to suit the Australian hospitality, gaming and leisure market.

Brintons signature yarn blend of 80% wool and 20% nylon ensures hard-wearing durability whilst maintaining a luxurious underfoot feel

  • Signature yarn blend ensures long lasting beauty and additional strength in heavy traffic areas
  • Inspiring and enchanting designs suitable for all commercial flooring applications
  • Available in six luxurious broadloom Axminster designs (vapour, twilight, haze, smoke, parquet and link)

Whether it’s grand scale or subtle texture, the Dusk collection is poised to take everyone who walks across it on a journey of opulence and timeless style.

Dusk carpet collection from Brinstons Carpets

778.25 KB

Port Melbourne, VIC
Level 1, 672 Lormier Street

Level 1, 672 Lormier Street

03 9676 3333
