​Dusk – the newest broadloom carpet range from Brintons Carpets

Grand scale meets subtle texture: Dusk – the newest broadloom carpet range from Brintons

Brintons, world leaders in designing and manufacturing woven contract carpets have launched their latest stocked range, Dusk. Designed to suit the Australian hospitality, gaming and leisure market.

Brintons signature yarn blend of 80% wool and 20% nylon ensures hard-wearing durability whilst maintaining a luxurious underfoot feel

Signature yarn blend ensures long lasting beauty and additional strength in heavy traffic areas

Inspiring and enchanting designs suitable for all commercial flooring applications

Available in six luxurious broadloom Axminster designs (vapour, twilight, haze, smoke, parquet and link)

Whether it’s grand scale or subtle texture, the Dusk collection is poised to take everyone who walks across it on a journey of opulence and timeless style.