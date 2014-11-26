Grip Guard Anti-Slip Floor Treatment
Last Updated on 26 Nov 2014
Grip Guard anti-slip floor treatment permanently increases the slip resistance of stone-based floors to create a safer pedestrian surface without changing the appearance of floors.
Overview
Grip Guard anti-slip treatment improves workplace and public safety
Grip Guard has been effectively applied to a host of government department and public spaces as well as thousands of commercial buildings. The treatment is suitable for:
- Ceramic Tiles
- Porcelain Tiles
- Slate
- Terrazzo
- Bluestone
Grip Guard anti-slip treatment allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to increase slip resistance to meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:
- HB198:2014
- AS 4486-2013
It also meets the standards of the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.
Unlike other non-slip floor treatments, Grip Guard anti-slip treatment does not change the appearance of tiles and stone and can be maintained as per normal.
Grip Guard anti-slip treatment is ideal for:
- Kitchens – Commercial and Residential
- Aged Care Facilities
- Schools
- Community Centres
- Restrooms
- Retail Stores
- Lobbies
- Outdoor pedestrian areas