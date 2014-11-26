Logo
Essendon Fields Shopping Centre Grip Guard Treatment
GG Application Driveway
GG Application Poolside
GG Application Verandah
Grip Guard Anti Slip Floor Treatment Mercedes Dealership
Grip Guard Anti Slip Floor Treatment Roche Diagnostics
Grip Guard Non-slip Floor Coating Queens Road
Kookaburra Sport
Grip Guard Anti-Slip Floor Treatment

Last Updated on 26 Nov 2014

Grip Guard anti-slip floor treatment permanently increases the slip resistance of stone-based floors to create a safer pedestrian surface without changing the appearance of floors.

Overview
Description

Grip Guard anti-slip floor treatment permanently increases the slip resistance of stone-based floors to create a safer pedestrian surface without changing the appearance of floors.

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment improves workplace and public safety

Grip Guard has been effectively applied to a host of government department and public spaces as well as thousands of commercial buildings. The treatment is suitable for:

  • Ceramic Tiles
  • Porcelain Tiles
  • Slate
  • Terrazzo
  • Bluestone

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to increase slip resistance to meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:

  • HB198:2014
  • AS 4486-2013

It also meets the standards of the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.

Unlike other non-slip floor treatments, Grip Guard anti-slip treatment does not change the appearance of tiles and stone and can be maintained as per normal.

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment is ideal for:

  • Kitchens – Commercial and Residential
  • Aged Care Facilities
  • Schools
  • Community Centres
  • Restrooms
  • Retail Stores
  • Lobbies
  • Outdoor pedestrian areas

DuraGrip Flyer Screen
697.24 KB

697.24 KB

Download
GripGuard Brochure

1012.13 KB

Download
GripGuard Enzyme Brochure

170.26 KB

Download
GripGuard Industry Brochure2012

745.74 KB

Download
Frankston, VIC

435-437 Nepean Highway

1300 304 747
