Grip Guard anti-slip floor treatment permanently increases the slip resistance of stone-based floors to create a safer pedestrian surface without changing the appearance of floors.

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment improves workplace and public safety

Grip Guard has been effectively applied to a host of government department and public spaces as well as thousands of commercial buildings. The treatment is suitable for:

Ceramic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Slate

Terrazzo

Bluestone

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to increase slip resistance to meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:

HB198:2014

AS 4486-2013

It also meets the standards of the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.

Unlike other non-slip floor treatments, Grip Guard anti-slip treatment does not change the appearance of tiles and stone and can be maintained as per normal.

Grip Guard anti-slip treatment is ideal for: