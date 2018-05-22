Logo
Outdure UltraPlush Turf

Last Updated on 22 May 2018

Formulated for durability & easy living Outdures’ synthetic turf range is a smart option for maximizing the use of exterior spaces during all seasons.

Overview
Description

UltraPlush Turf – For lush, green exterior spaces

UltraPlush Turf – Maximising outdoor living year round

The UltraPlush turf range has a high UV rating & moisture resistance The range includes colours & textures, suitable for residential & commercial projects. From plush soft fibres for low traffic spaces such as residential backyards or rooftop gardens, through to firm, durable fibres that are still soft underfoot & excellent for high traffic environments that demand performance.

Safe for children & pets: lead-free, no heavy metals or harmful chemicals + prickle & bindi-free. Use with UltraPlush Underlay for playgrounds. Synthetic grass is pesticide & fertiliser-free. UltraPlush turf is recyclable for an environmentally conscious choice.

Select the best option for your environment

Spring Deluxe

Outdure’s premium turf offering has a firm pile, mid length with 3 X ‘S’ structured fibres providing excellent fibre strength & traffic resilience. 5 colour tones + thick underthatch Pile height: 40mm /// Stitches per m2: 18,900

Summer Soft

A plush pile with long thin ‘soft touch’ fibres. Ideal for play areas. 4 colour tones + thick underthatch Pile height: 45mm /// Stitches per m2: 18,900

Winter Park

A firm pile mid length ‘S’ fibres for excellent strength & traffic resilience. 4 colour tones + thick underthatch Pile height: 35mm /// Stitches per m2: 16,800

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

842.09 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

1.01 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

22/112 McEvoy Street

02 9098 8250
