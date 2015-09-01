Durable and environmentally-friendly carpet underlay for residential applications from Dunlop Flooring

Dunlop Flooring are Australia’s largest provider of quality foam underlay, with over 45 years’ experience improving flooring performance. Our commitment to innovation and enterprise has resulted in a suite of carpet underlay products that not only provide comfort but are a reflection of our environmentally responsible manufacturing and sustainable practices.

With a number of products available, in a range of comfort levels, each product has been specifically designed to ensure floors are durable, comfortable underfoot and retain their appearance for longer. In addition, our underlays provide outstanding sound and heat insulation with select carpet underlays treated with Dunlop Fresh Living, a proven antimicrobial which protects against dust mites, damaging bacteria, mould and mildew – significant triggers for asthma, hay fever and eczema.

Our commitment to responsible manufacturing also ensures that a Dunlop underlay is environmentally friendly, achieving a maximum Green Star rating for building interiors, as set by the Green Building Council of Australia, and are 100% recyclable and manufactured from 90% recycled materials. They are also CRI Green Label accredited by the Carpet and Rug Institute, meeting the most stringent criteria for low chemical emissions of VOC’s. This ensures that environmentally conscious designers, architects, specifiers and builders are choosing an eco-friendly product that supports the environment and sustainable practices.

Residential Carpet Underlay - features and benefits

Makes carpet feel richer, thicker and more luxurious.

Extends the life of the carpet by absorbing impact.

Improves carpet appearance and retention.

Treated with Dunlop Fresh Living to reduce mould, mildew and dust mites. (Select underlays).

Acts as a thermal insulator.

Improves acoustics by reducing noise transfer.

Suitable for all floor types including heated slabs up to 40°C.

Environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable.

Guaranteed for the life of the carpet.

Australian Made.

Meets Australian Standard AS 4288-2003 for soft underlays.

Residential Carpet Underlay Range

Springtred Range - No matter the level of comfort and performance you need, Dunlop Springtred has it covered. There are 4 premium products available in the range (Classic, Extra, Ultimate, Supreme), each offering a different level of comfort and support. Springtred has been specifically designed to make carpet comfortable, extra durable, and to help retain its appearance for longer. It’s also treated with Dunlop Fresh Living for increased health benefits and allergy protection.

Carpetmate Range – With a wide range of products to choose from, and eight different combinations of density and thickness available, Dunlop Carpetmate offers the right level of comfort and support to suit any project. Ideal for multi-residential living, Carpetmate is made from re-bonded polyurethane foam, increasing the comfort and longevity of the carpet, offering excellent thermal resistance and delivering superior acoustic performance.

Dunlop Acousticushion - As our thickest foam carpet underlay, AcoustiCushion helps make carpet more comfortable whilst delivering outstanding sound insulation. It’s the perfect choice for multi-level residential living as it helps reduce the impact of noise through floors and ceilings by up to 68%, easily surpassing the industry standard set by the National Construction Code (NCC).

Leaving a lighter footprint

At Dunlop Flooring, we’re committed to reducing landfill and our overall impact on the environment. With our extensive experience and commitment to sustainable practices our underlays are created with 90% recycled materials and are 100% recyclable.

How do we achieve this?

It begins by recognising the importance of minimising waste and ensuring that we continue to engage people in, and inform them about, sustainable practices. Recycle by Dunlop aims to encourage installers and retailers to deposit any unwanted foam underlay into designated containers which are then returned to the Dunlop Flooring manufacturing site to be cleaned, sorted and re-used in the production of underlay for residential and commercial markets.

Keeping in line with our pillars of reduce, reuse, recycle and replace, we ensure that our carpet underlay undergoes rigorous evaluation to determine its outstanding ‘green performance.’

By selecting Dunlop, you are making a conscious decision to support the environment and our local economy by embracing practical, measurable and sustainable practices. By combining your flooring with a Dunlop underlay, you can be confident that it will continue to perform for many years to come