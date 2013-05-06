Durable and Contemporary Balustrades from S & A Stairs
Last Updated on 06 May 2013
Balustrades are designed to your requirements using wrought iron, stainless steel, timber, glass and steel
Overview
Description
S & A Stairs provide high quality balustrade solutions by designing, manufacturing and installing all types of balustrades for internal and external applications. Materials used include glass, wire, timber, wrought Iron and stainless steel.
Designer balustrades for inside and out
- Balustrades are custom made to specification and requirements using a variety of materials
- Utilise glass balustrades for the modern and minimalist look
- Incorporate safety, clean lines and uninterrupted views with wire balustrades
- Sturdy and weatherproof external balustrades including the Stradbroke design
S & A Stairs combines high quality finishes, craftsmanship and customer service to provide the best customised staircase and balustrade solutions.