Timber Balustrades
Steel Balustrades
Glass Balustrades
Dwarf Walls

Durable and Contemporary Balustrades from S & A Stairs

Last Updated on 06 May 2013

Balustrades are designed to your requirements using wrought iron, stainless steel, timber, glass and steel

Description

S & A Stairs provide high quality balustrade solutions by designing, manufacturing and installing all types of balustrades for internal and external applications. Materials used include glass, wire, timber, wrought Iron and stainless steel.

Designer balustrades for inside and out

  • Balustrades are custom made to specification and requirements using a variety of materials
  • Utilise glass balustrades for the modern and minimalist look
  • Incorporate safety, clean lines and uninterrupted views with wire balustrades
  • Sturdy and weatherproof external balustrades including the Stradbroke design

S & A Stairs combines high quality finishes, craftsmanship and customer service to provide the best customised staircase and balustrade solutions.

Display AddressBraeside, VIC

31-41 Woodlands Drive

03 9532 0224
