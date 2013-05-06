Durable and Contemporary Balustrades from S & A Stairs

S & A Stairs provide high quality balustrade solutions by designing, manufacturing and installing all types of balustrades for internal and external applications. Materials used include glass, wire, timber, wrought Iron and stainless steel.

Designer balustrades for inside and out

Balustrades are custom made to specification and requirements using a variety of materials

Utilise glass balustrades for the modern and minimalist look

Incorporate safety, clean lines and uninterrupted views with wire balustrades

Sturdy and weatherproof external balustrades including the Stradbroke design

S & A Stairs combines high quality finishes, craftsmanship and customer service to provide the best customised staircase and balustrade solutions.