Our Supreme (13mm) and Econo (10mm) Partition Systems are highly adaptable and will help achieve your office fitout vision for an affordable price.

The Supreme (13mm) Partition System boasts an impressive range of sizes and you can easily mix and match the supreme system parts with others in the product range to create the space you desire.

Our prefabricated partition kits are “ready to go”, saving you both time and money.

At Bris Aluminium, we pride ourselves on our high-quality aluminium partitions, door frames and windows, and we believe our quality assured (ISO-9001) certified products are some of the best in the country.

Strong, Durable Supreme Partition System

Bris Aluminium’s Supreme (13mm) and Econo (10mm) Partition Systems include:

Head Track for ease of wall installations – Standard and Shadowline

Wall Starters

Door Jambs to suit 35, 40 and 45mm Doors

Mating track to run a glazing window beside your door

Sill and Bead for easy glass install

Split stud to strengthen your mating section when swinging a door from it.



Huge Range of Indoor Applications

Bris Aluminium’s Supreme (13mm) and Econo (10mm) Partition Systems are a great option for any internal project fit out.

Industries, including Government, banks, IT and accountancy firms, commonly use these systems to create meeting rooms, or construct a door or window into an office.

The systems also offer acoustical privacy and are economical to use

Benefits and features of the Supreme and Econo systems

Instructional video and architectural drawings available online to help make installation a breeze

Can be customised to suit different heights and widths

Supplied in kit format, making it easier to install

Kits can be bought off the floor

Fixings aren’t visible after installation

Available in mill finish, powder coated or anodised finish

Completely demountable, meaning all components can be removed and reused



Supreme System Sizes:

Supreme 64mm Partition Suite – 64mm steel stud with 13mm plasterboard



Supreme 76mm Partition Suite – 76mm steel stud with 13mm plasterboard



Supreme 92mm Partition Suite - 92mm steel stud with 13mm plasterboard

Econo System Sizes:

Econo 64 mm Partition Suite - 64 mm steel stud with 10mm Plasterboard



Econo 76mm Partition Suite – 76 mm steel stud with 10mm Plasterboard

Aluminium Partition Systems

Bris Aluminium are proud to manufacture value for money, high end aluminium framing solutions. Made locally in Brisbane, and ready to ship Australia wide, you won’t be disappointed with our extensive range of products and the ease of installation.

Plus, all technical drawings are available at your fingertips via our website for streamlined design.

Our experienced team can help you find the right solution from our extensive and customisable range of quality assured, certified products.









