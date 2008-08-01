Durable Limestone Products from Urbano Unique Stone
Last Updated on 01 Aug 2008
Limestone products, including limestone pavers come in a variety of aesthetically pleasing natural looks, are long wearing and slip proof.
Overview
Description
Urbano Unique Stone supply an impressive range of limestone products for commercial and residential applications. Limestone provides an attractive, cool and more durable option than concrete and can be used for various outdoor applications.
Limestone provides more durable and cooler solution than concrete
- Limestone delivers excellent insulation properties
- Ideal for paving and constructing walls as well as creating decorative limestone art panels
- Large range of colours and patterns available
- Poured Limestone can also be used to create a stylish logo for your business
- Choose from three non-slip finishes such as natural, matte or gloss
- Ideal for application in BBQ and alfresco areas
- Add value and class to any outdoor area
- Urbano offer limestone paving products that can be ordered in particular sizes and colours for installation by yourself at home
- Urbano have over 12 years experience in the building industry
- All limestone quotes are free of any obligation and cost
- Urbano offer superior customer service including free design advice