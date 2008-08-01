Durable Limestone Products from Urbano Unique Stone



Limestone provides more durable and cooler solution than concrete

Limestone delivers excellent insulation properties

Ideal for paving and constructing walls as well as creating decorative limestone art panels

Large range of colours and patterns available

Poured Limestone can also be used to create a stylish logo for your business

Non slip surface is great for pool and wet areas

Choose from three non-slip finishes such as natural, matte or gloss

Ideal for application in BBQ and alfresco areas

Add value and class to any outdoor area

DIY options available for private installation

Urbano offer limestone paving products that can be ordered in particular sizes and colours for installation by yourself at home

Urbano have over 12 years experience in the building industry

All limestone quotes are free of any obligation and cost

Urbano offer superior customer service including free design advice

Urbano Unique Stone supply an impressive range of limestone products for commercial and residential applications. Limestone provides an attractive, cool and more durable option than concrete and can be used for various outdoor applications.Urbano Unique Stone is ideal for a wide range of applications including Limestone walls, pool paving, levelling, water features, decorative art and patterned poured liquid applications.These attractive and durable products provide the ideal solution to all of your commercial and residential limestone applications.