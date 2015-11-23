Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Grip Guard Non Slip
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
DuraGrip10 Wash Area
DuraGrip11 Cafeteria
DuraGrip12 Hair Studio
DuraGrip13 School Library
DuraGrip14 Aged Care
DuraGrip Daycare
DuraGrip Restaurant
DuraGrip10 Wash Area
DuraGrip11 Cafeteria
DuraGrip12 Hair Studio
DuraGrip13 School Library
DuraGrip14 Aged Care
DuraGrip Daycare
DuraGrip Restaurant

DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer

Last Updated on 23 Nov 2015

DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer has been designed to increase the slip resistance of floors to create a safe pedestrian environment that can be easily maintained.

Overview
Description

DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer has been designed to increase the slip resistance of floors to create a safe pedestrian environment that can be easily maintained.

In most cases,DuraGrip allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to ensure that floors meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:

  • HB198:2014
  • AS 4486-2013

as well as the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.

DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer protects the surface, extending the life of the flooring. The heavy duty coating provides lasting non-slip protection to:

  • Vinyl
  • Timber
  • Linoleum
  • Rubber
  • Epoxy

Unlike other non-slip floor coatings, DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer does not create an abrasive finish that can trap dirt and making cleaning difficult.

DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer also protects your floors, making them scratch resistant and ideal for:

  • Internal Timber Stairs
  • Commercial Kitchens
  • Nursing Home Shower Areas
  • School Classrooms & Canteens
  • Community Centres
  • Restrooms
  • Grocery Stores

Increasing safety and hygiene, DuraGrip anti-slip sealer works to ensure that flooring surfaces are safe and durable for their every day usage.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Diamond Grip Data Sheet

499.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DuraGrip Flyer Screen

697.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Fordex Data Sheet

564.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PolyPad Data Sheet

551.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
PolyStud Data Sheet

533.13 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ProStep Data Sheet

508.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Safeline Data Sheet

394.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Safe-T Stud Data Sheet

409.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Speed Cushion Data Sheet

603.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SS Directional Data Sheet

558.42 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
StepRight Data Sheet

635 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SureSteel Data Sheet

491.87 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SureSteel Plates Data Sheet

610.35 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
SureSteel Tactiles Data Sheet

834.54 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wheel Stop Data Sheet

483.9 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressFrankston, VIC

435-437 Nepean Highway

1300 304 747
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap