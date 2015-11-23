DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer
DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer has been designed to increase the slip resistance of floors to create a safe pedestrian environment that can be easily maintained.
Overview
In most cases,DuraGrip allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to ensure that floors meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:
- HB198:2014
- AS 4486-2013
as well as the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.
DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer protects the surface, extending the life of the flooring. The heavy duty coating provides lasting non-slip protection to:
- Vinyl
- Timber
- Linoleum
- Rubber
- Epoxy
Unlike other non-slip floor coatings, DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer does not create an abrasive finish that can trap dirt and making cleaning difficult.
DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer also protects your floors, making them scratch resistant and ideal for:
- Internal Timber Stairs
- Commercial Kitchens
- Nursing Home Shower Areas
- School Classrooms & Canteens
- Community Centres
- Restrooms
- Grocery Stores
Increasing safety and hygiene, DuraGrip anti-slip sealer works to ensure that flooring surfaces are safe and durable for their every day usage.
Downloads
