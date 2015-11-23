DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer has been designed to increase the slip resistance of floors to create a safe pedestrian environment that can be easily maintained.

In most cases,DuraGrip allows architects, builders and property owners/managers to ensure that floors meet Australian Standards of slip resistance:

HB198:2014

AS 4486-2013

as well as the NCC (National Construction Code) and BCA (Building Code of Australia) in most situations.

DuraGrip PU Anti-Slip Sealer protects the surface, extending the life of the flooring. The heavy duty coating provides lasting non-slip protection to:

Vinyl

Timber

Linoleum

Rubber

Epoxy

Unlike other non-slip floor coatings, DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer does not create an abrasive finish that can trap dirt and making cleaning difficult.

DuraGrip PU Non-Slip Sealer also protects your floors, making them scratch resistant and ideal for:

Internal Timber Stairs

Commercial Kitchens

Nursing Home Shower Areas

School Classrooms & Canteens

Community Centres

Restrooms

Grocery Stores

Increasing safety and hygiene, DuraGrip anti-slip sealer works to ensure that flooring surfaces are safe and durable for their every day usage.