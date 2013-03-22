Dunewall™ Extra High Commercial and Industrial Sound Barriers from Wallmark



Posts are fabricated from high quality, high strength steel

Composite panels are securely locked into place with patented boltless Centalok keys

May also be fitted with spikes and razor wire holder

Available with customisable options to accommodate specific requirements including dust control and acoustic protection

Fast, safe and boltless installation with no cranes required

Delivers excellent sound reduction up to 39 decibels

Wallmark’s Dunewall™ system has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of varied commercial and industrial applications. Excellent noise reduction and dust control properties make these heavy duty barriers are ideal for construction sites, mining and highway road barriers.The Dunewall™ Barrier Systems from Wallmark provide a safe and cost effective solution to your industrial barrier requirements.