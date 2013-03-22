Dunewall™ Extra High Commercial and Industrial Sound Barriers from Wallmark
Last Updated on 22 Mar 2013
The Dunwall™ system has been engineered specifically for dust and noise control in commercial and industrial settings.
Overview
Description
Wallmark’s Dunewall™ system has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of varied commercial and industrial applications. Excellent noise reduction and dust control properties make these heavy duty barriers are ideal for construction sites, mining and highway road barriers.
Posts are constructed from durable high strength steel for long term durability
Posts are constructed from durable high strength steel for long term durability
- Posts are fabricated from high quality, high strength steel
- Composite panels are securely locked into place with patented boltless Centalok keys
- May also be fitted with spikes and razor wire holder
- Available with customisable options to accommodate specific requirements including dust control and acoustic protection
- Fast, safe and boltless installation with no cranes required
- Delivers excellent sound reduction up to 39 decibels
Contact
Display AddressNSW
Level 32 1 Market Street02 9221 6062
Display AddressAlbury, NSW
80 Catherine Cresent02 6057 7600
Display AddressPinelands, NT
Lot 3133 Stuart Hway08 8351 6688
Display AddressMaryborough, QLD
54-56 Industrial Ave1300 925 562
Display AddressEdwardstown, SA
5-7 Lindfield Ave08 8351 6688
Display AddressMoonah, TAS
98 Gormanston Road03 6272 1691
Display AddressWerribee, VIC
5 Riverside Avenue03 9416 8277
Display AddressMaddington, WA
573 Bickley Road08 9493 0104