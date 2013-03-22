Logo
Heavy duty posts are constructed from high quality steel for durability
Customisable options available for specific requirements
3600 high concept wall along road
Dunewall 150 3600mm / 310m long high Acoustic wall between Factory and New Housing. St Clair Development
Dunewall™ Extra High Commercial and Industrial Sound Barriers from Wallmark

Last Updated on 22 Mar 2013

The Dunwall™ system has been engineered specifically for dust and noise control in commercial and industrial settings.

Overview
Description
Wallmark’s Dunewall™ system has been specifically designed to cater for the demands of varied commercial and industrial applications. Excellent noise reduction and dust control properties make these heavy duty barriers are ideal for construction sites, mining and highway road barriers.

Posts are constructed from durable high strength steel for long term durability
  • Posts are fabricated from high quality, high strength steel
  • Composite panels are securely locked into place with patented boltless Centalok keys
  • May also be fitted with spikes and razor wire holder
Customisable options for specific requirements
  • Available with customisable options to accommodate specific requirements including dust control and acoustic protection
  • Fast, safe and boltless installation with no cranes required
  • Delivers excellent sound reduction up to 39 decibels
The Dunewall™ Barrier Systems from Wallmark provide a safe and cost effective solution to your industrial barrier requirements.
