Precious are a range of beautiful, decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Precious is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium

Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel



It is ideal on most interior projects and some exterior projects that are:

Residential

Non habitable

In locations greater than 100m from the high tide mark



Features:

Durable polyester thermosetting powder coating

Alumi Shield™ warranty

10 year durability warranty

10 year chalk and colour fade warranty

Steel Shield™ warranty

Up to 10 year corrosion warranty

10 year colour warranty

Formulated to meet: AS3715, and AAMA 2603



Benefits:

Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*

Good colour retention

Durable hard wearing finish

Selected colours available with RapidCure™ Technology which enables a possible reduction in energy consumption through lower oven temperatures and or faster line speeds



The Dulux Precious powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the Precious product brochure and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/precious.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

*Refer to warranty details for more information.