Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dulux Powder Coatings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dulux Precious Product Image
Dulux Precious Product Image

Create decorative and pearlescent finishes with Precious

Last Updated on 15 Jun 2018

Precious are a range of beautiful, decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Overview
Description

Precious are a range of beautiful, decorative pearlescent colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced durable polyester thermosetting powder.

Precious is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

  • Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium
  • Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel

It is ideal on most interior projects and some exterior projects that are:

  • Residential
  • Non habitable
  • In locations greater than 100m from the high tide mark

Features:

  • Durable polyester thermosetting powder coating
  • Alumi Shield™ warranty
  • 10 year durability warranty
  • 10 year chalk and colour fade warranty
  • Steel Shield™ warranty
  • Up to 10 year corrosion warranty
  • 10 year colour warranty
  • Formulated to meet: AS3715, and AAMA 2603

Benefits:

  • Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium and steel*
  • Good colour retention
  • Durable hard wearing finish
  • Selected colours available with RapidCure™ Technology which enables a possible reduction in energy consumption through lower oven temperatures and or faster line speeds

The Dulux Precious powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the Precious product brochure and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/precious.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

*Refer to warranty details for more information.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Dulux Powders Precious Product Solutions Brochure

476.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

1 - 15 Pound Road West

13 24 99
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap