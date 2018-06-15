Fluoroset are a range of subtle and neutral solid colours, delivered with warranty grade advanced ultra durable fluoropolymer thermosetting powder.

Fluoroset is ideal for warranty grade applications over:

Architectural aluminium including perforated aluminium

Steel (mild), bright/semi bright steel, black steel and blue steel



It is ideal on most interior and exterior projects that are:

Commercial

Residential

Non habitable

In locations that are less than 10 meters from the high tide line



Features:

Ultra Durable Fluoropolymer Powder Coating

Alumi Shield™ warranty

– 30 year durability warranty

– 25 year colour warranty

– 30 year durability warranty – 25 year colour warranty Steel Shield™ warranty:

– 10 year corrosion warranty

– 25 year colour warranty

– 10 year corrosion warranty – 25 year colour warranty Range of subtle and neutral colours

Formulated to meet AS 3715 and AAMA 2605



Benefits:

Guaranteed performance on appropriately pre-treated aluminium*

Superior colour retention

Ultra durable hardwearing finish



The Dulux Fluoroset powdercoat range is supported by Dulux Alumi Shield™ and Dulux Steel Shield™ warranties when applied by a Dulux Accredited Powder Coater to the warranty specification on recommended project types and conditions.

To find an Accredited Powder Coater visit www.duluxpowders.com.au/accredited.

To view the Fluoroset product brochure and order colour swatches visit https://duluxpowders.com.au/products/fluoroset/.

Our dedicated consultants can help simplify the specification process, saving you time and money by providing the right coating advice for your project. Call today on 13 24 99 or visit www.duluxpowders.com.au.

*Refer to warranty details for more information.