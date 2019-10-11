Dulux AcraTex Roof Restorations

Your roof provides more than just shelter. Protect the most important surface of your most important asset; your homes roof.

With over 40 years experience in providing protection for Australian families, Dulux AcraTex offer a range of Dulux roofing colours, as well as a large selection of Colorbond® colours.

Complement the great things about your home with a great roof from Dulux AcraTex.

Why AcraTex®

The new Dulux AcraTex Roof Membrane formulation offers better looking, longer lasting results. Roof Membrane Next Generation Technology is easier to apply giving Roof Painters what their customer wants - a great finish that lasts longer, backed by Dulux.

High Build - Enhanced Application

High build doesn't have to mean hard to apply. Working with our applicators we have improved the application properties to provide a protective membrane product that applies like conventional products so it looks great on Tile or Metal roofs.

Advanced Polymer Cross Linking Technology

It creates a harder more durable surface for longer lasting gloss and reduced dirt retention whether on Concrete Tiles, Zincalume Roofing or Corrugated Iron.

Better Results

Roofs are under maximum attack from the elements, Next Generation means easier application, better gloss and less chalking so colours stay fresher and the finish stays looking good for longer.

Dulux AcraTex roof membrane is a 100% acrylic coating, providing easier application, better gloss and less chalking – so colour stay fresher and the finish lasts longer.

Features & Benefits:

The largest and most trusted coatings brand in Australia

High build barrier protection

Systems for tile or metal roofs

Choice of Conventional or COOL ROOF with InfraCOOL® Technology colour

Installed by Dulux AcraTex Registered Roof Applicators



For further information and to see the colour range download ‘LOVE YOUR ROOF’ colour card.