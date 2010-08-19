Drawer Storage Systems by Harn

Harn’s TRIOMAX drawer runner systems with Organiseplus content management accessories offer aesthetically pleasing and practical setups for your kitchen.



Quiet, smooth running kitchen drawers

TRIOMAX full extension drawer runners are available in 35kg and 60kg load capacity to suit varied storage requirements

The Sylent integrated soft close damper system adapts to the drawer load and closing force to ensure a soft, quiet close every time

Solid lateral stability is achieved with an intelligent self engaging stabiliser that does not require tools

Delivers consistent smooth operation even when fully loaded

Harn's drawer storage system improves organisation

Ergonomically friendly, these drawer units offer an unhindered view and easy access to their contents over conventional shelf storage in the lower sections. Other features include:

Divider Panels and Lateral Dividers assist in keeping the contents neat and orderly

TRIOMAX drawers are complimented by the Organiseplus range of stainless steel cutlery trays and utensil dividers

Constructed of stainless steel, the Organiseplus drawer accessories are dishwasher friendly

The numerous combinations of preconfigured tray and divider sets are suitable for various drawer widths. Simply match the preconfigured sets to storage requirements.