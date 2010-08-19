Drawer Storage Systems by Harn
Last Updated on 19 Aug 2010
Stylish, innovative and reliable drawer runner systems. High quality cutlery and utensil storage solution for kitchens.
Overview
Harn’s TRIOMAX drawer runner systems with Organiseplus content management accessories offer aesthetically pleasing and practical setups for your kitchen.
Quiet, smooth running kitchen drawers
- TRIOMAX full extension drawer runners are available in 35kg and 60kg load capacity to suit varied storage requirements
- The Sylent integrated soft close damper system adapts to the drawer load and closing force to ensure a soft, quiet close every time
- Solid lateral stability is achieved with an intelligent self engaging stabiliser that does not require tools
- Delivers consistent smooth operation even when fully loaded
Harn's drawer storage system improves organisation
Ergonomically friendly, these drawer units offer an unhindered view and easy access to their contents over conventional shelf storage in the lower sections. Other features include:
- Divider Panels and Lateral Dividers assist in keeping the contents neat and orderly
- TRIOMAX drawers are complimented by the Organiseplus range of stainless steel cutlery trays and utensil dividers
- Constructed of stainless steel, the Organiseplus drawer accessories are dishwasher friendly
The numerous combinations of preconfigured tray and divider sets are suitable for various drawer widths. Simply match the preconfigured sets to storage requirements.