Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks from Ausdrain
Last Updated on 13 Oct 2009
Drainage cells, underground tanks and infiltration and rainwater harvesting systems to keep a construction dry and clean while saving water
Overview
Description
Ausdrain manufacture Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks for use in stormwater flow control and filtration. This reduces the chance of stormwater clogging and void build up.
Drainage Cells and Underground tanks with extremely lightweight design
The Ausdrain range of Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks is effective for controlling and manipulating stormwater flow for:
Why Choose AUSDRAIN's EnviroModule2 Underground Tank System?
The AUSDRAIN EnviroModule2 underground tank system is widely accepted for on-site water management practices by councils throughout Australia.
- Provide extremely efficient drainage
- Suitable for a range of job sizes: from planter boxes to rooftop podiums of up to 10 000sqm
- Significantly reduces installation times by up to 3
- Reduces costs
- Can be installed by hand
- High flow rate
- Resistant to chemicals and bacteria
- Environmentally friendly
- No maintenance required
- Withstands temporary sun exposure
- Roof gardens
- Planter boxes
- Podiums
- Paving
- Civil works
- Reservoirs
- Golf courses
- Race Courses
- Sports fields
- The underground tank system can be easily adapted to any project
- It's cost-effective compared to conventional systems
Downloads
Brochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Tanks Brochure
1.46 MB
Brochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Tanks Installation Guide
1.10 MB
Brochure
Ausdrain 30mm Drainage Cell
340.57 KB
Brochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Assembly Instructions
227.86 KB
Brochure
Ausdrain Rainwater Harvesting Tanks - Residential
361.83 KB
Brochure
Ausdrain Septic Leak Drainage
341.79 KB
Brochure
Ausdrain DELTA NP DRAIN - Vertical Drainage Sheet
159.21 KB
Brochure
Geotex 401 Ausdrain Filter Fabric - Material Specs
30.85 KB
Brochure
Ausdrain Tunnel Drainage - DELTA MS
395.44 KB