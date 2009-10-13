Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks from Ausdrain

Logo
On-Site Detention, Infiltration and Rainwater Harvesting with Drainage Cells
Last Updated on 13 Oct 2009

Drainage cells, underground tanks and infiltration and rainwater harvesting systems to keep a construction dry and clean while saving water

Overview
Description
Ausdrain manufacture Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks for use in stormwater flow control and filtration. This reduces the chance of stormwater clogging and void build up.

Drainage Cells and Underground tanks with extremely lightweight design
  • Provide extremely efficient drainage
  • Suitable for a range of job sizes: from planter boxes to rooftop podiums of up to 10 000sqm
  • Significantly reduces installation times by up to 3
  • Reduces costs
  • Can be installed by hand
  • High flow rate
  • Resistant to chemicals and bacteria
  • Environmentally friendly
  • No maintenance required
  • Withstands temporary sun exposure
Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks designed for a range of applications
The Ausdrain range of Drainage Cells and Underground Tanks is effective for controlling and manipulating stormwater flow for:
  • Roof gardens
  • Planter boxes
  • Podiums
  • Paving
  • Civil works
  • Reservoirs
  • Golf courses
  • Race Courses
  • Sports fields

Why Choose AUSDRAIN's EnviroModule2 Underground Tank System?
The AUSDRAIN EnviroModule2 underground tank system is widely accepted for on-site water management practices by councils throughout Australia.
  • The underground tank system can be easily adapted to any project
  • It's cost-effective compared to conventional systems
Please visit the Ausdrain website for more information about their range of drainage cells and underground tanks. You will find the link below.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Tanks Brochure

1.46 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Tanks Installation Guide

1.10 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain 30mm Drainage Cell

340.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain EnviroModule 2 Assembly Instructions

227.86 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain Rainwater Harvesting Tanks - Residential

361.83 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain Septic Leak Drainage

341.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain DELTA NP DRAIN - Vertical Drainage Sheet

159.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Geotex 401 Ausdrain Filter Fabric - Material Specs

30.85 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ausdrain Tunnel Drainage - DELTA MS

395.44 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCammeray, NSW

Suite 10 2-4 Bells Ave

02 9929 7650
