Dorf Viridian Range of Basin Mixer Tapware
Last Updated on 02 May 2014
The Dorf Viridian range delivers clean lines and smooth surfaces with modern fittings that will stand the test of time.
Overview
Description
The Dorf Viridian Basin Mixer is a versatile choice to complete your bathroom, featuring clean lines and smooth surfaces with modern fittings that easily matches both modern and classic decors.
With clean lines and smooth surfaces, the Dorf Viridian range offers durable, modern fittings that will stand the test of time
- Modern design with clean lines and smooth surfaces
- Bath Shower Mixers available as separate body and trim kit for early rough in
- Pull Down Sink Mixer for added versatility
- Pull Down Sink Mixer includes a stainless steel braided hose with PVC coating for increased durability
- Dorf SureFit® installation reduces the risk of scratching during installation
- Basin Mixers WELS 5 star rated and Sink Mixers, WELS 4 star rated
- Match with a variety of Dorf showers and accessories
The Dorf Viridian range of tapware delivers affordable products suitable for a wide range of bathroom and kitchens.