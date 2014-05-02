Logo
Dorf Viridian Range of Basin Mixer Tapware

Last Updated on 02 May 2014

The Dorf Viridian range delivers clean lines and smooth surfaces with modern fittings that will stand the test of time.

Overview
Description

The Dorf Viridian Basin Mixer is a versatile choice to complete your bathroom, featuring clean lines and smooth surfaces with modern fittings that easily matches both modern and classic decors.

With clean lines and smooth surfaces, the Dorf Viridian range offers durable, modern fittings that will stand the test of time

  • Modern design with clean lines and smooth surfaces
  • Bath Shower Mixers available as separate body and trim kit for early rough in
  • Pull Down Sink Mixer for added versatility
  • Pull Down Sink Mixer includes a stainless steel braided hose with PVC coating for increased durability
  • Dorf SureFit® installation reduces the risk of scratching during installation
  • Basin Mixers WELS 5 star rated and Sink Mixers, WELS 4 star rated
  • Match with a variety of Dorf showers and accessories

The Dorf Viridian range of tapware delivers affordable products suitable for a wide range of bathroom and kitchens.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Viridian Mixers Brochure

911.86 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressRevesby, NSW

Unit 13 71A Milperra Rd

131 416
