Dorf Epic Bathroom and Kitchen Mixer Taps, Showers and Bathroom Accessories

Dorf Epic’s new range incorporates modern designs engineered in Australia to suit our lifestyle. Every aspect of this range has been has been considered to epitomise the union of form and function to allow for visual and functional enjoyment.

Mixers engineered with intuitive design for water saving

Features and benefits include:

Coolstart technology - To save energy and water the coolstart basin mixer’s central position only activates cold water and can be moved to the left for mixed water.

Vandal resistant tilting aerator - Dorf epic mixers and outlets include an integrated tilting aerator to minimize the amount of splash back over the basin to avoid any waste.

SureFit installation - Dorf's SureFit installation minimises the risk of damage to the back plate during installation and ensures the shower/outlet and back plate are squarely aligned.

Retrofit kit - Allows outlets and showers to be installed where the ultra slim back plates will not suit.

Allows outlets and showers to be installed where the ultra slim back plates will not suit. Epic Accessory Range - All accessories tested to hold up to 30kg to ensure durability and are made from brass for superior rust resistance and longevity.

Luxurious and contemporary bathroom and kitchen mixers

Epic cool start basin mixer - Designed to save money and energy by activating only cold water when centrally orientated. Australian designed and engineered and includes vandal resistant concealed aerator, optimal base plate and flexible soft pex hoses

Epic bath shower mixer with diverter - Epic's rotational diverter mechanism makes it easy to change between functions. Includes a 35mm adjustable cartridge for temperature and flow control and has a superior chrome finish

Epic free standing bath filler - Dorf's patented floor fixing system is used to simplify installation and full rotational adjustment, vertical alignment and stability

Sink mixer - Longer reach is incorporated for sink versatility. Australian designed and engineered to allow for precision water flow control and water efficiency

Epic fixed wall straight shower - Adds a sense of style to any bathroom by incorporating a superior chrome finish. SureFit installation reduces risk of scratching and Retrofit kit available for retrofit applications

Solid brass bathroom accessories

All Dorf Epic accessories are designed and engineered in Australia and incorporate solid brass construction for durability with superior chrome finish as well as dual fixing for secure installation.