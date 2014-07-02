Door and window accessories from Cowdroy

The range of Door and Window accessories and replacement parts is available from Cowdroy. From stops and guides to wheels, rollers and hinges, this range is suitable for installing and repairing sliding doors as well as the supply and service throughout the sliding door market.

Door Stops from Cowdroy are generally manufactured from moulded nylon or shaped steel

Suitable for the Cowdroy range of sliding door track systems

Light and heavyweight doors

General purpose stops for sliding doors

Cushion door stops for hinged internal doors

Bumpers of nylon or rubber

The range of Door Guides is suitable for sliding door track systems

Light and heavyweight doors

Sliding cavity doors

Suitable for some folding doors

Manufactured from moulded nylon, extruded aluminium or folded steel

Cowdroy’s range of Door Guides includes floor mounted guides, wall mounted guides, adjustable guides and continuous guides.

The replacements range is extensive and ideal for the home handyman as well as the professional repair market