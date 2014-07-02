Logo
Cowdroy
Detailed product image of door closure
Detailed product image of door handle
Detailed product image of door hardware
Detailed product image of magnetic door stop
Detailed product image of door closure
Detailed product image of door handle
Detailed product image of door hardware
Detailed product image of magnetic door stop

Door and window accessories from Cowdroy

Last Updated on 02 Jul 2014

​The range of Door Stops and Door Guides from Cowdroy is suitable for installing and repairing sliding doors throughout the sliding door market.

Overview
Description

The range of Door and Window accessories and replacement parts is available from Cowdroy. From stops and guides to wheels, rollers and hinges, this range is suitable for installing and repairing sliding doors as well as the supply and service throughout the sliding door market.

Door Stops from Cowdroy are generally manufactured from moulded nylon or shaped steel

  • Suitable for the Cowdroy range of sliding door track systems
  • Light and heavyweight doors
  • General purpose stops for sliding doors
  • Cushion door stops for hinged internal doors
  • Bumpers of nylon or rubber

The range of Door Guides is suitable for sliding door track systems

  • Light and heavyweight doors
  • Sliding cavity doors
  • Suitable for some folding doors
  • Manufactured from moulded nylon, extruded aluminium or folded steel

Cowdroy’s range of Door Guides includes floor mounted guides, wall mounted guides, adjustable guides and continuous guides.

The replacements range is extensive and ideal for the home handyman as well as the professional repair market

  • Sliding doors
  • Folding doors
  • Sliding windows
  • Wardrobes and cupboards
  • Flyscreen and security doors
  • Shower screens

Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St

1800 269 376
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road

07 3265 3311
Display AddressBeverley, SA

SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street

02 9604 3000
Display AddressInvermay, TAS

TAS Office 12 Goodman Court

03 6324 4900
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 34 Deans Court

03 9791 4062
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

WA Office 1 Modal Crescent

1800 269 376
