Door and window accessories from Cowdroy
Last Updated on 02 Jul 2014
The range of Door Stops and Door Guides from Cowdroy is suitable for installing and repairing sliding doors throughout the sliding door market.
Overview
The range of Door and Window accessories and replacement parts is available from Cowdroy. From stops and guides to wheels, rollers and hinges, this range is suitable for installing and repairing sliding doors as well as the supply and service throughout the sliding door market.
Door Stops from Cowdroy are generally manufactured from moulded nylon or shaped steel
- Suitable for the Cowdroy range of sliding door track systems
- Light and heavyweight doors
- General purpose stops for sliding doors
- Cushion door stops for hinged internal doors
- Bumpers of nylon or rubber
The range of Door Guides is suitable for sliding door track systems
- Light and heavyweight doors
- Sliding cavity doors
- Suitable for some folding doors
- Manufactured from moulded nylon, extruded aluminium or folded steel
Cowdroy’s range of Door Guides includes floor mounted guides, wall mounted guides, adjustable guides and continuous guides.
The replacements range is extensive and ideal for the home handyman as well as the professional repair market
- Sliding doors
- Folding doors
- Sliding windows
- Wardrobes and cupboards
- Flyscreen and security doors
- Shower screens
Contact
Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St1800 269 376
Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road07 3265 3311
SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street02 9604 3000
TAS Office 12 Goodman Court03 6324 4900
VIC Office 34 Deans Court03 9791 4062
WA Office 1 Modal Crescent1800 269 376