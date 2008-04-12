Cowdroy offers a broad range of door tracks and accessories to suit residential, office and commercial environments. The range covers sliding doors, folding doors, wardrobe doors, cabinets and cupboards.

Sliding doors systems range from a basic 30kg internal system right up to the 400kg robust commercial system to suit applications such as

Internal doors – hollow and solid core

Cavity doors

Patio and entry doors

Shed and barn doors

The folding door systems are ideal for internal applications including

Bi-folding doors

Multi-folding doors

Bi-folding cupboard and cabinet doors

Folding room dividers

The Cowdroy Robemaker system is one of the most popular retail wardrobe door systems

Pre-packaged sets for 2, 3 and 4 door applications

Pre-finished in White and Birch powdercoat as well as Clear Anodised.

Features an exclusive snap-strip fitting

An optional jamb channel available

Cowdroy also has a range of accessories to complement and enhance the door track sets