Door tracks and accessories from Cowdroy

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Cowdroy offers a broad range of door tracks and accessories to suit residential, office and commercial environments.

Overview
Description

Cowdroy offers a broad range of door tracks and accessories to suit residential, office and commercial environments. The range covers sliding doors, folding doors, wardrobe doors, cabinets and cupboards.

Sliding doors systems range from a basic 30kg internal system right up to the 400kg robust commercial system to suit applications such as

  • Internal doors – hollow and solid core
  • Cavity doors
  • Patio and entry doors
  • Shed and barn doors

The folding door systems are ideal for internal applications including

  • Bi-folding doors
  • Multi-folding doors
  • Bi-folding cupboard and cabinet doors
  • Folding room dividers

The Cowdroy Robemaker system is one of the most popular retail wardrobe door systems

  • Pre-packaged sets for 2, 3 and 4 door applications
  • Pre-finished in White and Birch powdercoat as well as Clear Anodised.
  • Features an exclusive snap-strip fitting
  • An optional jamb channel available

Cowdroy also has a range of accessories to complement and enhance the door track sets

  • Pre-finished pelmets and jamb channels
  • Finger pulls and door handles
  • Hinges
  • Door seals and perimeter seals
  • Catches and locks

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Cowdroy Glidemaster sliding door track system brochure

689.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cowdroy Industro sliding door track system brochure

1.15 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cowdroy Robemaker sliding door track system

453.16 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Cowdroy Trojan sliding door track system brochure

323.27 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St

1800 269 376
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road

07 3265 3311
Display AddressBeverley, SA

SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street

02 9604 3000
Display AddressInvermay, TAS

TAS Office 12 Goodman Court

03 6324 4900
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 34 Deans Court

03 9791 4062
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

WA Office 1 Modal Crescent

1800 269 376
