Door tracks and accessories from Cowdroy
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Cowdroy offers a broad range of door tracks and accessories to suit residential, office and commercial environments.
Overview
Cowdroy offers a broad range of door tracks and accessories to suit residential, office and commercial environments. The range covers sliding doors, folding doors, wardrobe doors, cabinets and cupboards.
Sliding doors systems range from a basic 30kg internal system right up to the 400kg robust commercial system to suit applications such as
- Internal doors – hollow and solid core
- Cavity doors
- Patio and entry doors
- Shed and barn doors
The folding door systems are ideal for internal applications including
- Bi-folding doors
- Multi-folding doors
- Bi-folding cupboard and cabinet doors
- Folding room dividers
The Cowdroy Robemaker system is one of the most popular retail wardrobe door systems
- Pre-packaged sets for 2, 3 and 4 door applications
- Pre-finished in White and Birch powdercoat as well as Clear Anodised.
- Features an exclusive snap-strip fitting
- An optional jamb channel available
Cowdroy also has a range of accessories to complement and enhance the door track sets
- Pre-finished pelmets and jamb channels
- Finger pulls and door handles
- Hinges
- Door seals and perimeter seals
- Catches and locks
Downloads
Contact
Sydney Head Office 38 Redfern St1800 269 376
Brisbane Office 90 Pritchard Road07 3265 3311
SA/NT Office 2 / 52 Wodonga Street02 9604 3000
TAS Office 12 Goodman Court03 6324 4900
VIC Office 34 Deans Court03 9791 4062
WA Office 1 Modal Crescent1800 269 376