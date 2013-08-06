Door Closing System for Pivoting Doors from Door Closer Specialist

Pivoting Doors with Floor Mounted Closers

Pivot point from 65mm to 300mm

Toughened glass doors can have a range of appearances created by patch and rail systems available

Create a floor to ceiling look in your home or office with pivoting systems and pivot doors available at Door Closer Specialist.Door Closer Specialists can show you how to set up a pivoting door, with or without a closing system, that will enable you to enjoy a modern and architecturally sound look in your home or office.With an extensive range , there are Door Pivots and Closing Systems to suit the size and weight of most doors, with an array of available products.

Pivoting Doors with Overhead Closing Systems

Fitted above doors

Creates a concealed look

Dorma and Ryobi systems available with non-hold open / hold-open options to suit timber and glass doors

Requires at least 40mm door thickness



Concealed closers are also available in 3 main forms:

Overhead Transom closers built into the frame above the door with a surface mounted bottom pivot, either light or heavy duty pivots available

A concealed closer rebated into the door itself, for single action doors

A floor mounted closer built into the slab or timber floor with a pivot pin or with a retractable pin above.

Doors can be set up as single acting or double acting (opening both ways). Hold open function can be optioned and opening angles can vary depending on the system chosen – all available from Door Closer Specialist



Call the Door Closer Specialist for advice from someone who knows, and your purchase can be sent to you straight away. If you are in Melbourne you can visit the Showroom and make your purchase.