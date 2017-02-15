Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Dolphin Solutions
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers
Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers

Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers

Last Updated on 15 Feb 2017

As the name suggests, Dolphin Velocity hand dryers leave conventional models trailing far behind - efficiently drying up to 80% faster, while saving energy and significantly improving hygiene.

Overview
Description

As the name suggests, Dolphin Velocity hand dryers leave conventional models trailing far behind - efficiently drying up to 80% faster, while saving energy and significantly improving hygiene.

The secret of their extreme rapidity and energy-efficiency is Dolphin's advanced "Sweetspot" design, which also delivers outstanding performance in terms of space-saving and reduced noise levels.
Intelligent versatility? That's something else we've designed into the range, with a wide variety of surface-mounted, recessed or behind-mirror options - enabling you to create exactly the washroom you have in mind.

Aesthetically the choice is yours with hand dryers available in the following robust stainless steel finishes:

  • Satin
  • Polished
  • Powder-coated finish

A firm promise of low maintenance costs, with the reassurance of Dolphin's noquibble
guarantee, completes the picture of a range of hand dryers with a clear competitive advantage.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

1.87 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW

62 Enterprise Drive

1300 955 148
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW

100 Warf Road

1300 883 544
Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

71 Derby St

1300 955 148
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap