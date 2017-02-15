Dolphin Velocity- Hot air dryers

As the name suggests, Dolphin Velocity hand dryers leave conventional models trailing far behind - efficiently drying up to 80% faster, while saving energy and significantly improving hygiene.

The secret of their extreme rapidity and energy-efficiency is Dolphin's advanced "Sweetspot" design, which also delivers outstanding performance in terms of space-saving and reduced noise levels.

Intelligent versatility? That's something else we've designed into the range, with a wide variety of surface-mounted, recessed or behind-mirror options - enabling you to create exactly the washroom you have in mind.



Aesthetically the choice is yours with hand dryers available in the following robust stainless steel finishes:

Satin

Polished

Powder-coated finish

A firm promise of low maintenance costs, with the reassurance of Dolphin's noquibble

guarantee, completes the picture of a range of hand dryers with a clear competitive advantage.