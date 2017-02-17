Dolphin Combination units
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2017
Complete your washroom with one of the stainless steel combination units available from Dolphin.
Overview
Description
Take your pick from:
- Surface mounted
- Recessed
- Behind mirror
- Under counter models
These combination units consist of paper towel, a waste bin, soap unit and hand dryer.
Contact
Display AddressBeresfield, NSW
62 Enterprise Drive1300 955 148
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW
100 Warf Road1300 883 544
Display AddressSilverwater, NSW
71 Derby St1300 955 148