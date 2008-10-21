Discrete Frameless Sliding Door Cavity Sliders from CS Cavity Sliders
Last Updated on 21 Oct 2008
Cavity sliders are a handy, frame free option to traditional doors, suitable for for commercial and domestic sliding door installations
Overview
The impressive Frameless Sliding Door Cavity Sliders from CS Cavity Sliders allows doors to be hidden within wall cavities, leaving the floor and wall space on both sides clear and unobstructed. These frameless sliding door cavity sliders have no unattractive pelmets hanging down to disguise the track system.
Engineered from the highest quality material ensuring long term performance
The patented cavity frame is engineered from high quality heavy duty extruded aluminium, enabling units to be made for single door sizes of up to 3m (h) x 3.5m (w).
- Easy to affix on plasterboard, skirtings and architraves
- Pine nogs, skirtings and split jamb blocks are fitted to the aluminium frame
- Heavy duty carriages can be fitted, suitable for doors up to 240kg
- Door and carriages can be removed without removing wall linings
- Anti-jump technology prevents doors from jumping off the sliding door tracks
Speciality doors for custom applications
Cavity sliders are supplied fully assembled and are available in single and double units with a range of options including frameless glass, multiple overtaking, sound protection and corner meeting.
- Commercial and residential sliding doors
- Used frequently in healthcare projects throughout Australia
- Backed by a 10 year guarantee
The sliding door cavity sliders are designed so that the door sits flush with the jambs in the open position. These are designed to fit into a standard, 90mm thickness stud wall, whilst providing a clean look with the hidden door guides.