Discrete Frameless Sliding Door Cavity Sliders from CS Cavity Sliders

The impressive Frameless Sliding Door Cavity Sliders from CS Cavity Sliders allows doors to be hidden within wall cavities, leaving the floor and wall space on both sides clear and unobstructed. These frameless sliding door cavity sliders have no unattractive pelmets hanging down to disguise the track system.



Engineered from the highest quality material ensuring long term performance

The patented cavity frame is engineered from high quality heavy duty extruded aluminium, enabling units to be made for single door sizes of up to 3m (h) x 3.5m (w).

Easy to affix on plasterboard, skirtings and architraves

Pine nogs, skirtings and split jamb blocks are fitted to the aluminium frame

Heavy duty carriages can be fitted, suitable for doors up to 240kg

Door and carriages can be removed without removing wall linings

Anti-jump technology prevents doors from jumping off the sliding door tracks

Speciality doors for custom applications

Cavity sliders are supplied fully assembled and are available in single and double units with a range of options including frameless glass, multiple overtaking, sound protection and corner meeting.

Commercial and residential sliding doors

Used frequently in healthcare projects throughout Australia

Backed by a 10 year guarantee

The sliding door cavity sliders are designed so that the door sits flush with the jambs in the open position. These are designed to fit into a standard, 90mm thickness stud wall, whilst providing a clean look with the hidden door guides.