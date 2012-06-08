Disabled and Accessible Commercial Bathroom Accessories from RBA Group
Last Updated on 08 Jun 2012
BA specialise in a range of handicapped and accessible washroom products to fulfill all your industrial bathroom requirements.
Overview
Description
Durable and hygienic accessibility compliant bathroom products from RBA provide effective solutions to your disabled washroom requirements.
Fully compliant and dependable washroom accessories for every application
Durable, modern and functional designs enhance any disabled space
Commercial bathroom products by RBA are sturdy, dependable and attractive. Ideal for application in any public forum including shopping centres, office buildings, stadiums and schools.
- Powerful surface mounted accessible automatic hand dryers
- Various braille and tactile signs allowing easy access to amenities
- Strong and reliable grab bars and back rests featuring concealed fittings
- Bariatric toilet seats designed for maximum weight capacity
- Australian and New Zealand 1428.4 compliant washroom facilities from RBA are attractive in design and practical in application
- Effective and durable solutions for public washrooms requiring disabled access
- RBA also specialise in an array of products such as soap dispensers, shelves, toilet roll holders, mirrors and drinking fountains
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW
PO Box 301300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD
3374 Pacific Hwy1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC
103 Camberwell Rd1300 788 778