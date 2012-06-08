Logo
Accessible Compliant Back Rest
Accessible Leaver Tapware
Braille and Tactile Sign - Unisex Accessible Toilet
90 Degree Angled Grab Bar
Disabled and Accessible Commercial Bathroom Accessories from RBA Group

Last Updated on 08 Jun 2012

BA specialise in a range of handicapped and accessible washroom products to fulfill all your industrial bathroom requirements.

Overview
Description
Durable and hygienic accessibility compliant bathroom products from RBA provide effective solutions to your disabled washroom requirements.

Fully compliant and dependable washroom accessories for every application
  • Powerful surface mounted accessible automatic hand dryers
  • Various braille and tactile signs allowing easy access to amenities
  • Strong and reliable grab bars and back rests featuring concealed fittings
  • Bariatric toilet seats designed for maximum weight capacity

Durable, modern and functional designs enhance any disabled space
  • Australian and New Zealand 1428.4 compliant washroom facilities from RBA are attractive in design and practical in application
  • Effective and durable solutions for public washrooms requiring disabled access
  • RBA also specialise in an array of products such as soap dispensers, shelves, toilet roll holders, mirrors and drinking fountains

Commercial bathroom products by RBA are sturdy, dependable and attractive. Ideal for application in any public forum including shopping centres, office buildings, stadiums and schools.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Mirror With Stainless Angle Frame

134.43 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Wall Faced WC Pan For Disabled Use

292.06 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Adjustable Compliant Back Rest

67.08 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Ambulant Toilet With P-Trap

104.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Accessible Wall Mounted Drinking Fountain

99.63 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Phenolic Folding Shower Seat

169.24 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Stable Stainless Steel Shelf

74.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Contura Surfaced Mounted Soap Dispenser

146.72 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Safety Glass Frameless Stainless Steel Mirror

66.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Adjustable Bent Arm Backrest

57.29 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
