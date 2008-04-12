Direct Vent Gas Fires: Open Wood or Gas Fireplaces and Outdoor Fireplaces
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Open wood fireplaces and open gas fireplaces are realistic looking, fit most current fireplaces and do not smoke or give out gas fumes.
Overview
Jetmaster Open Gas and Open Wood Fires
A Jetmaster universal open wood or open gas fire is the ultimate choice when building or renovating a fireplace, with an amazing choice of décor options, finishes and gas fire effects.
The universal is the only fireplace in the Jetmaster range which allows you to burn either wood or gas. Features include:
- Fifteen single sided sizes available and two double sided sizes
- Easily converted from wood to gas
- Over eight different high variable flame gas log, coal or pebble fires to choose from
- Stunning gas fire realism
- Wall switch operation for gas fires
- Easily fits into most existing fireplaces
- Requires minimal or no brickwork when installing as new
- Convection and radiant heating system
- 15 yr warranty on firebox
- Guaranteed not to smoke or fume gas back into room
Jetmaster Horizon Low Line
The Horizon low line series offers everything you want in a fireplace for the modern home, Style, ambience and versatility.
- Gas fire floats on fireplace base
- No brickwork required
- Options of pebbles, coal or logs
- High variable gas input with intense glow, flame and stunning realism
- Ambient heat only
- Three single sided sizes
- Two Double sided sizes
- Freestanding options
- 10yr warranty on firebox
- Choice of stainless steel, black or painted fascias
Jetmaster Heat and Glo Balanced Flue Gas Log Fires
Facts at a Glance:
- Top or rear venting options provides installation flexibility
- Allows horizontal flue runs up to 4.9m
- Zero clearance no brickwork required
- Intellifire ignition system with multi function remote control
- Realistic ceramic fibre campfire style logs
- Balanced flue technology –sealed unit takes air from outside for combustion,great for indoor air quality
- High efficiency around 75% 3.5 STAR RATING
- Three single sided sizes and one See through(Double sided unit)
- Freestanding options
Outdoor Fireplaces
- Dakota full stainless steel weather proof flueless gas fireplace
- High variable flame
- Realistic logsets
- Jetmaster outdoor open wood fires
- Twelve sizes
- Optional BBQ Grill
- Optional stainless steel door
Contact
10 Martin Ave1300 538 627