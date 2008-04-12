Direct Vent Gas Fires: Open Wood or Gas Fireplaces and Outdoor Fireplaces

Jetmaster Open Gas and Open Wood Fires

A Jetmaster universal open wood or open gas fire is the ultimate choice when building or renovating a fireplace, with an amazing choice of décor options, finishes and gas fire effects.



The universal is the only fireplace in the Jetmaster range which allows you to burn either wood or gas. Features include:

Fifteen single sided sizes available and two double sided sizes

Easily converted from wood to gas

Over eight different high variable flame gas log, coal or pebble fires to choose from

Stunning gas fire realism

Wall switch operation for gas fires

Easily fits into most existing fireplaces

Requires minimal or no brickwork when installing as new

Convection and radiant heating system

15 yr warranty on firebox

Guaranteed not to smoke or fume gas back into room

Jetmaster Horizon Low Line

The Horizon low line series offers everything you want in a fireplace for the modern home, Style, ambience and versatility.

Gas fire floats on fireplace base

No brickwork required

Options of pebbles, coal or logs

High variable gas input with intense glow, flame and stunning realism

Ambient heat only

Three single sided sizes

Two Double sided sizes

Freestanding options

10yr warranty on firebox

Choice of stainless steel, black or painted fascias

Jetmaster Heat and Glo Balanced Flue Gas Log Fires

Facts at a Glance:

Top or rear venting options provides installation flexibility

Allows horizontal flue runs up to 4.9m

Zero clearance no brickwork required

Intellifire ignition system with multi function remote control

Realistic ceramic fibre campfire style logs

Balanced flue technology –sealed unit takes air from outside for combustion,great for indoor air quality

High efficiency around 75% 3.5 STAR RATING

Three single sided sizes and one See through(Double sided unit)

Freestanding options

Outdoor Fireplaces