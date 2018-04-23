Logo
Digital printing: Bringing your building to life

Last Updated on 23 Apr 2018

Rejuvenate your interior space with wall graphics - a flexible, dynamic method of brand promotion, product marketing or home decoration.

Overview
Description

Sunscreen high-resolution digital printing can create rich and detailed wall graphics on durable stocks, which can be applied to almost any wall, floor or surface - indoors or outdoors. From a boardroom to reception the only limit is your imagination.

Products:

• Custom Decorative Vinyl
• Digital Films
• Wallpaper
• Self-Adhesive Films
• Adhesive Fabric
• 3M™ Di-Noc™

Branding:

• Boardrooms
• Receptions
• Offices
• Lunch Rooms
• Corridors
• Homes
• Retail
• Unsightly Areas

Contact
Display AddressAtarmon, NSW

Paragon NSW (Formerly Sunscreen) 48 Hotham Parade

1800 720 876
Display AddressMount Waverley, VIC

Paragon VIC (Formerly SolarX) 9/28-32 Ricketts Road

1800 720 876
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Paragon WA (Formally DMS) Unit1/40 Collingwood St

1800 720 876
