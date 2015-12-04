Digital Printed Polymer & Acrylic Splashbacks
Luxury high gloss splashbacks from ISPS Innovations are ideal product for both commercial and residential applications as it creates a decorative splash accommodating for all projects and design specifications.
Overview
The splashbacks can be created in a variety of materials such as Bonethane, IPA Acrylic or Aluminium sheets. Creating the perfect, custom designed splashback is simple and exciting with ISPS.
The extensive range of products available includes the following:
- Acrylic printed splashbacks
- Printed Signage
- Printed Acrylic Signage
- Printed Acrylic Shower Panels
- Printed Acrylic Kitchen Panels
- High heat printed splashbacks
- High heat polymer printed splashbacks
- UV printed splashbacks
- Printed glass splashbacks
- Digital print
The range is so innovative, that the customer has the option of providing their own image to use as the backdrop for the splashback or to work with their resident photographer to produce an artistic masterpiece.
To ensure that each splashback is properly sealed and waterproof, ISPS use their specially created GRIPTEK as a backing on the polymer sheets to lock in colour, make the product 100% waterproof and create background colour depth.
With endless design options, this affordable and durable splashback product will turn any project into a permanent art installation exuding style and creativity.