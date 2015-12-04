Digital Printed Polymer & Acrylic Splashbacks

Luxury high gloss splashbacks from ISPS Innovations are ideal product for both commercial and residential applications as it creates a decorative splash accommodating for all projects and design specifications.

The splashbacks can be created in a variety of materials such as Bonethane, IPA Acrylic or Aluminium sheets. Creating the perfect, custom designed splashback is simple and exciting with ISPS.

The extensive range of products available includes the following:

Acrylic printed splashbacks

Printed Signage

Printed Acrylic Signage

Printed Acrylic Shower Panels

Printed Acrylic Kitchen Panels

High heat printed splashbacks

High heat polymer printed splashbacks

UV printed splashbacks

Printed glass splashbacks

Digital print

The range is so innovative, that the customer has the option of providing their own image to use as the backdrop for the splashback or to work with their resident photographer to produce an artistic masterpiece.

To ensure that each splashback is properly sealed and waterproof, ISPS use their specially created GRIPTEK as a backing on the polymer sheets to lock in colour, make the product 100% waterproof and create background colour depth.

With endless design options, this affordable and durable splashback product will turn any project into a permanent art installation exuding style and creativity.